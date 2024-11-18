Emirates NBD brings back its Mega Foreign Exchange customer promotion

• Over 10,000 winners to win prizes worth a total of AED 3 million over 3 months, including 115 daily and 35 monthly winners • Customers stand a chance to win for every foreign exchange transaction they make

Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has announced the launch of the latest edition of its Mega Foreign Exchange customer promotion, with prizes totalling AED 3 million to be won.

As a part of the three-month promotion, that will run from 15 November 2024 to 15 February 2025, individual customers making any foreign exchange transaction, through ‘DirectRemit’ transfers, currency conversions and international transfers stand a chance to win 115 guaranteed daily prizes and 35 monthly prizes worth a total of AED 3 million. The higher the number of foreign exchange transactions, the greater the chances of customers winning enticing prizes.

Yousuf Saeed Mohd, Head of Priority Banking and Personal Banking at Emirates NBD, commented: “We are pleased to announce yet another edition of our popular Mega Foreign Exchange customer promotion. As a leading national bank in the region, we offer our customers a suite of secure, innovative and convenient products on our digital channels to support foreign exchange requirements at competitive rates. Through our foreign exchange promotion, we look to encourage and reward our customers with attractive prizes for all their personal foreign exchange needs.”

