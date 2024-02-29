- Emirates NBD joins forces with DIFC Innovation Hub and Hale Education Group to support InnovAIte Hackathon organised by High School students

Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, has announced their support of InnovAIte Hackathon, the first national AI Hackathon run by students for students in the UAE. The initiative, created by four high school students from Dubai College in collaboration with the National Program for Coders, will be held across three days (1-3 March) and is backed by Emirates NBD, DIFC Innovation Hub and Hale Education Group.

Emirates NBD has consistently championed innovation, with a focus on nurturing promising talent and creating opportunities for them to thrive. The bank's long-standing collaboration with like-minded partners reflects its commitment to fostering creativity and developing innovative solutions to practical challenges. This partnership aligns seamlessly with Emirates NBD's overarching mission to support the community and actively contribute to shaping a future that empowers young people.

Miguel Rio Tinto, Group Chief Digital and Information Officer, Emirates NBD, said: “InnovAIte will give the next generation an opportunity to showcase their inventive ideas to create solutions that significantly impact society. The sky is the limit when working with artificial intelligence and we, at Emirates NBD, encourage and applaud the founders of this initiative. We commend the co-sponsors of this event, the DIFC Innovation Hub and Hale Education Group, in embracing the collective goal to develop the digital capabilities of young talent who will shape the future of the nation.”

Aadi Jain, Founder of InnovAIte, said; "Our mission with InnovAIte is to provide a platform for students to not only learn about AI but also to actively engage in creating solutions that address real-world challenges.”

Peter Davos, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Hale Education Group; “Hale is enthusiastic to contribute to the AI Hackathon, recognising the dynamic spirit of student organisers. The company is dedicated to cultivating future tech trailblazers and shares a commitment to fostering innovation in alignment with the event's collaborative ethos. As sponsors, Hale embraces the potential of each student participant, acknowledging the transformative impact of their ideas. Together, the goal is to spark creativity, dismantle barriers, and chart a course towards an expansive future in technology

Mohammad Alblooshi, CEO, DIFC Innovation Hub, said: “Embracing the spirit of innovation and collaboration, DIFC Innovation Hub is proud to support the InnovAIte Hackathon - a pioneering initiative empowering young minds to explore the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence. By fostering diversity and inclusivity in STEM fields, this hackathon aligns perfectly with our commitment to nurturing talent and driving technological advancement. We look forward to witnessing the innovative solutions that emerge from this Hackathon and are excited to play a part in shaping the future of AI alongside our partners."

Inspired by the vision to foster diversity and innovation in STEM fields, InnovAIte Hackathon is a pioneering event aimed at empowering young minds to explore the limitless potential of Artificial Intelligence. Inclusivity is a key focal point for the organisers who encourage participation from students of all background and nationalities, with a special emphasis on female and Emirati representation.

Participating teams (groups of 2 to 4 students) will be tasked with developing innovative solutions to a central theme that will be revealed on the day of the Hackathon. Participants will be challenged to think critically, innovate boldly and develop practical solutions that help the community around them. This would include developing working prototypes of their solutions with the aid of OpenAI APIs and other pre-existing AI tools, so that students understand AI from a practical rather than just a theoretical perspective.

Registrations for the Hackathon, restricted to 35 teams, are open. Day 1 session will start on 1 March from 2 to 3 PM with an online introduction, prompt reveal and Q&As, followed by developers working on finding unique solutions. On Day 2, the students will continue working on AI Solutions; Day 3 will kick off, at the DIFC Innovation Hub, at 11 AM with presentations and code submission by participants and on Day 3, the final day, presentations by the participants will begin at 2 PM followed by the Awards ceremony.

With free participation and prizes exceeding AED 10,000, including cash rewards and exclusive opportunities, InnovAIte, aims to shape the future through innovation, collaboration and the transformative power of AI.

To register for InnovAIte click on this link: https://www.uae-innovaite.com/registration. Make sure only one person from the team registers; participants should be available on the given dates. Prior experience in AI is not required. Guidance on how to use AI tools will be given on the day of the Hackathon. For any enquiries email uae.innovaite@gmail.com

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.