Emirates NBD launches Visa credit card for high-net-worth clientele offering premier lifestyle benefits

Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, has introduced the ‘Priority Banking Visa Infinite Credit Card’, an offering tailored to meet the exclusive lifestyle needs of its affluent Priority Banking clientele.



The proposition, launched in collaboration with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, offers a superior banking experience and enhanced value that matches the specific lifestyle needs of high-net-worth customers maintaining an average balance of AED 500,000 and above across deposits and investments.



The new proposition offers cardholders exclusive perks, unmatched by any other card in the market. These include complimentary visits to top-tier beach clubs in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, including Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Rixos The Palm Hotel & Suites, Saadiyat Beach Club, WHITE Beach Dubai, to name a few. It also offers access to top-tier wellness spas and gyms across the UAE. Cardholders can enjoy invaluable lifestyle benefits such as 5% Plus Points on all spends above AED 5,000, access to over 1,000 premium lounges across 300 cities globally and discounts on movie experiences in Platinum 3D.



Additional card benefits include complimentary concierge service and rounds of golf cross select courses in the UAE and complimentary valet parking at a number of malls in Abu Dhabi.



Commenting on the announcement, Yousuf Saeed Mohd, Head of Priority Banking and Personal Banking at Emirates NBD, said: “At Emirates NBD, we continuously strive to innovate and provide tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of our discerning clientele. The Emirates NBD Priority Visa Credit Card is a testament to our commitment to excellence, offering exclusive benefits and personalised services to enhance our customers' lifestyles. With the UAE emerging as an attractive destination for high-net-worth individuals, we view this as an opportunity to further enrich our portfolio and cater to this emerging segment as well.”



He added, “Elevating our overall Priority Banking value proposition, this new offering will deliver exceptional value to our affluent client base in the form of distinguished lifestyle benefits and a competitive rewards program.”



Salima Gutieva, Visa’s VP and Country Manager for UAE, said: "The Emirates NBD Priority Banking Visa Infinite credit card promises premium luxury experiences for high-net-worth individuals in the UAE. The card can be used at any of Visa’s 130 million merchant partner locations worldwide and transactions are protected by Visa’s trusted security technology. This latest launch represents our commitment to innovation and exclusivity, and Visa is delighted to partner with Emirates NBD in bringing this unique proposition to enhance the payment experience for the bank’s affluent customers."

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.