Emirates NBD Reports 56% Surge in Profit Before Tax to AED 7.8 Billion

Emirates NBD’s Profit Before Tax Rises 56% to AED 7.8 Billion on Strong Loan Growth and Improving Deposit Mix; Assets Surpass AED 1 Trillion Milestone

22 April 2025

Emirates NBD’s Profit before tax rose 56% to AED 7.8 billion as strong lending momentum, an improvement in deposit mix and new products drove an 11% year-on-year increase in income. The balance sheet surpassed the AED 1 trillion milestone boosted by impressive loan and deposit growth from a buoyant regional economy. Deposits grew by 5%, driven by a record AED 27 billion increase in low-cost Current and Savings Account balances. Loans grew AED 18 billion in the first quarter of 2025, with over half of the increase sourced from the growing International network.

Emirates Islamic’s quarterly profitability crossed the AED 1 billion mark for the first time ever, highlighting its position as a leading Islamic bank in the UAE. The region’s growing affluent population propelled Assets Under Management to USD 50 billion, affirming Emirates NBD’s successful focus on Wealth Management and new products. Strategic investment in the Group’s regional footprint, Digital and GenAI, are generating income, helping to offset the impact of lower interest rates.

Key Highlights – Q1 2025

Profit before tax rose 56% quarter-on-quarter on significant loan growth from regional expansion, a low-cost funding base, and strong transaction volumes. Assets surpassed the AED 1 trillion milestone. Total income increased 5% to AED 11.9 billion on strong loan growth and an improving low-cost funding mix. Loans grew by 3.5% in Q1-25, with lending rising by AED 18 billion, over half of which came from the International network. Deposits grew AED 31 billion in Q1-25, including a record AED 27 billion increase in Current and Savings Accounts, reinforcing deposit mix as a key strength of the Group. An impairment credit of AED 0.5 billion reflected impressive recoveries as clients benefited from a buoyant regional economy, improving the impaired loan ratio to 3.1%. Emirates Islamic’s quarterly profit exceeded AED 1 billion for the first time ever.

Emirates NBD’s Investment in Customer Focused Services & Products

Emirates NBD achieved a 35% market share of UAE Credit card spend, with over AED 50 billion Credit and Debit card spend in Q1-25. The bank launched its first Abu Dhabi retail and lifestyle ‘Darna’ cobranded credit card in partnership with Aldar. It offered free local equity trading on award-winning ENBD X and EI+ apps, supporting regional stock markets. Emirates NBD became one of the region’s top banks for Customer Experience with a Net Promoter Score of 48. KSA network expansion contributed to an impressive 15% loan growth in Q1-25. The Bank delivered AED 46 billion of new lending, achieving 7% Retail loan growth and 6% Corporate loan growth in Q1-25. New Structured Credit, Commodity and Investment products were introduced, driving a substantial income increase from both local and international clients. The ALM Markets desk was ranked the number one M-Bill primary dealer by the Central Bank of the UAE for 2024. Corporate CASA growth was backed by best-in-class digital escrow capabilities, APIs, and virtual accounts. Emirates NBD Capital was the number one investment bank for UAE IPOs and MENA Loans, and maintained its Top 3 position for international sukuks. 93% of new current accounts were opened via mobile app (40%) or assisted Tablet (58%). Assets Under Management across the Group grew to USD 50 billion, reflecting the ongoing success of the Bank’s wealth management strategy.

Looking to the Future

Emirates NBD is transforming into a data-first, digital-focused, and environmentally responsible regional powerhouse. ENBD X was launched in KSA, upgrading the digital offering in the Kingdom. The Bank launched crypto trading through Liv X in partnership with Aquanow and Zodia Custody. More than 750,000 users engaged with WhatsApp banking. Emirates NBD Pay formed a strategic partnership with Visa's Cybersource platform to accelerate advanced digital payment solutions for clients, and collaborated with Mastercard to enhance Digital Payment Solutions, becoming the first bank globally to offer Mastercard’s Brighterion AI technology. Further fintech collaborations were made with Partior (blockchain payments) and iPID (beneficiary validation). Big-data analytics expanded new merchant acquiring opportunities. Over 50 active Advanced Analytics use cases positioned Emirates NBD as a data-first bank. The Bank received the best ESG rating for any Bank in the region by S&P Global and became the first bank in MENA to publish an inaugural ISSB report. Emirates NBD now has the highest number of LEED Platinum certified branches of any bank globally.

Executive Commentary

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, stated that Emirates NBD’s Profit before tax grew substantially by 56% to AED 7.8 billion in the first quarter of 2025, driven by strong regional expansion, increased digital adoption, an outperforming funding base and sustained loan recoveries. The balance sheet surpassed the AED 1 trillion milestone boosted by impressive loan and deposit growth from a buoyant regional economy. All business units achieved outstanding performance with higher year-on-year income. Emirates Islamic’s quarterly profit exceeded AED 1 billion for the first time ever, with very strong Customer Financing growth of 7% in Q1-25, highlighting its position as an Islamic banking powerhouse in the UAE. Emirates NBD commanded a 35% market share of UAE Credit card spend and processed more than AED 50 billion Credit and Debit card spend in Q1-25. Lending grew by AED 18 billion, with over half the increase sourced from the growing International network.

Shayne Nelson, Group Chief Executive Officer, said Emirates NBD delivered an 11% year-on-year increase in income, propelled by excellent loan growth and the Group’s ability to attract and retain low-cost deposits. He noted that strategic investment in the regional footprint, Digital and GenAI, helped offset the impact of lower interest rates. Innovative products successfully harnessed growth areas, including Private Banking, Wealth Management, Escrow, regional Corporate growth, and Investment Banking. Strategic partnerships are accelerating advanced digital payment solutions, with expanded collaboration with three exciting FinTech companies in blockchain payments and beneficiary validation. Big-data analytics is actively expanding new merchant acquiring opportunities with over 50 Advanced Analytics use cases, positioning Emirates NBD as a data-first bank.

Patrick Sullivan, Group Chief Financial Officer, highlighted that profit increased by 56% over the preceding quarter to AED 6.2 billion in Q1-25 on higher income, lower costs, and an impairment credit. The Group’s low-cost Current and Savings Account deposit base grew by a record AED 27 billion, helping absorb the impact of lower interest rates. A healthy credit environment and a buoyant economy resulted in a net impairment credit of AED 0.5 billion. Strong loan growth was supported by retained earnings, solidifying Emirates NBD’s rock-solid balance sheet and positioning it as a regional powerhouse. The investment in people, network, technology, and products is delivering new sources of income.

Outlook

The non-oil economy in the UAE started 2025 on a strong footing with signs of robust activity in Q1-25. A healthy domestic economy, backed by significant private and public sector investment and a growing population, will support growth this year. In Saudi Arabia, strong activity was supported by the Government’s extensive investment programme. Oil production is due to increase in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia, while revenue diversification is helping to insulate the economies from oil price volatility. In Egypt, inflation is coming under control, supporting private sector expansion, while Türkiye’s monetary policy is helping to curb inflation.

Awards

Emirates NBD was awarded Middle East's Best for UHNW, UAE’s Best for UHNW, Middle East's Best for Next Gen, and UAE’s Best for Next Gen at the Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025. Emirates NBD Capital won Best Investment Bank in the Middle East and Best Investment Bank in the UAE at the Global Finance World’s Best Investment Bank Awards 2025, and also won Best Impact Investing Solution at the Global Finance’s Sustainable Finance Awards 2025: Middle East. Further awards included Financial Institutions Bond Deal of the Year, Debt (Bonds & Loans) House of the Year, Loan House of the Year, Local Equity Capital Markets House of the Year, and Islamic Syndications House of the Year at the Global Banking & Markets: Middle East Awards 2025. Emirates NBD also won the HR Innovation Award in EMEA by Oracle Excellence Awards 2025.

Emirates NBD has a leading retail banking franchise, with 839 branches and 4,539 ATMs/SDMs in the UAE and overseas. It is a major player in the UAE corporate and retail banking arena and has strong Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets & treasury, and brokerage operations. The bank operates in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Bahrain, Russia, and representative offices in China and Indonesia.

