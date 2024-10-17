Emirates NBD Reports Record Profit of AED 19 Billion for First Nine Months of 2024

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
Emirates NBD has announced a record profit of AED 19.0 billion for the first nine months of 2024, with the Group benefiting from regional growth and increased consumer confidence. Over AED 100 billion in new loans were provided to customers in 2024 across the Group's extensive network. The bank’s income grew by 7% in the third quarter of 2024, driven by strong loan growth, improving margins, and increased fee and commission income.
The Group's Digital Wealth platform has played a significant role in its success, pushing Group Assets Under Management to exceed USD 40 billion. This achievement is supported by the expansion of the platform’s offerings to include fractional bonds, sukuks, equities, and mutual funds. Emirates Islamic, the Group’s Islamic banking arm, also delivered its strongest-ever results, posting a profit of AED 2.5 billion. The branch expansion into Saudi Arabia enabled an impressive 49% growth in the Kingdom’s loan book for 2024.
Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, expressed pride in the bank's performance, stating:
"Emirates NBD’s profit surged to a remarkable AED 19.0 billion for the first nine months of 2024. The Group’s solid balance sheet supported a 9% increase in lending, and our expansion into Saudi Arabia has driven an impressive 49% loan growth in the Kingdom."
Shayne Nelson, Group CEO, highlighted the Group’s growth in income and assets under management:
"Income grew 7% in the third quarter of 2024, and our Digital Wealth expansion helped propel Group Assets Under Management above USD 40 billion. Emirates NBD is now recognized as the leading bank in the region for sustainable solutions, with new offerings such as Sustainable Fixed Deposits."
Patrick Sullivan, Group CFO, noted the strong performance in key areas:
"Fee and commission income continues to grow, and our net interest margin improved to 3.75%. The Group’s exceptional performance was recognized with positive rating actions from both Moody’s and Fitch."
Emirates NBD’s ongoing investments in technology, customer-centric products, and sustainability initiatives ensure it remains well-positioned for future growth and innovation.
