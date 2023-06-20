Emirates NBD wins 16 prestigious awards at the Bonds, Loans & Sukuk Middle East Awards

Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, has won 16 prestigious awards at the annual Bonds, Loans & Sukuk Middle East Awards in recognition of its innovative financial solutions and unique capital market offering.

Emirates NBD Capital, the Investment Banking arm of Emirates NBD, secured notable house award wins for ‘Regional Investment Bank of the Year’, ‘Local Equity Capital Markets House of the Year’, ‘Loan House of the Year’, and ‘Islamic Syndications House of the Year’. Emirates NBD Capital was also recognized for multiple deal of the year awards including for its role in the successful completion of Majid Al Futtaim’s landmark USD 500 million green bond, Air Lease Corporation’s USD 600 million inaugural sukuk, and the Public Investment Fund’s USD 17 billion unsecured syndicated loan. Following the successful launch of the first dirham-denominated bond issued by a UAE corporation in January, Emirates NBD was also awarded the Local Currency Bond Deal of the Year.

Commenting on the achievement, Mohammad Al Bastaki, CEO of Emirates NBD Capital, said: “Emirates NBD Capital has arranged landmark transactions in the region over the past few years, supporting the growth of regional markets that have outperformed global peers and attracted increased international investments. We will continue to work closely with our clients to support their growth ambitions while contributing towards the development of our fast-growing financial markets.”

Hitesh Asarpota, Deputy CEO of Emirates NBD Capital, added: “Emirates NBD Capital has set new standards by offering top-tier financing solutions to corporates, institutions, and sovereigns. Our track record speaks for itself, in the last few years we have successfully closed more than 250 mandates and have assisted clients from over 25 countries in a diverse range of products from equity and debt capital markets to loan syndications and advisory services. We have enabled clients to secure capital with remarkable efficiency even under a complex and volatile market backdrop. Given the very strong macroeconomic backdrop, we see a substantial pipeline and momentum that will continue to drive robust growth and development of our region's capital markets.”

The Bonds, Loans & Sukuk Middle East Awards ceremony was held in June 2023 in Dubai. Emirates NBD received recognition by GFC Media Group (organisers of the conference) for the following awards:

• Regional Investment Bank of the Year

• Local Equity Capital Markets House of the Year

• Loan House of the Year

• Islamic Syndications House of the Year

• Local Currency Bond Deal of the Year – for Emirates NBD’s inaugural AED 1 billion dirham-denominated bond

• Corporate Bond Deal of the Year – for Majid Al Futtaim’s USD 500 million green bond

• Global Corporate Sukuk Deal of the Year & Aircraft Finance Deal of the Year – for Air Lease Corporation’s USD 600 million inaugural sukuk

• Global Bank/FI Sukuk Deal of the Year – for the Saudi National Bank’s USD 750 million inaugural sustainable RegS only senior unsecured sukuk

• Global Sovereign Sukuk Deal of the Year – for the Arab Republic of Egypt’s USD 1.5 billion sukuk

• Sovereign, Supra & Agency Bond Deal of the Year – for UAE Debt Management Office’s (DMO) USD 3 billion dual tranche bonds

• Mid-Cap Debt Deal of the Year – for Arada Development’s USD 350 million 5-year sukuk

• Equity Capital Markets Deal of the Year – for Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA) USD 6.1 billion initial public offering

• Syndicated Loan Deal of the Year – for The Public Investment Fund’s USD 17 billion senior unsecured syndicated loan

• Acquisition Finance Deal of the Year – for a USD 2.9 billion acquisition financing deal for Crystal Port Holding

• Real Estate Finance Deal of the Year – for Nakheel’s AED 17 billion strategic refinancing deal

