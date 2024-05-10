Emirates partners with Mauritius and Uganda, supporting inbound tourism targets to both nations

Emirates continues its focus on boosting inbound tourism flows from across its network through close collaborations with the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) and the Uganda Tourism Board. Both pacts were signed on the sidelines of ATM, where the airline concluded a packed schedule of MoU signings and meetings with industry and trade partners.



Emirates pledged its continuous support to the island nation of Mauritius by renewing its partnership with the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority. The MoU was signed by Ahmed Khoory, Emirates’ Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations West Asia & Indian Ocean, and Arvind Bundhun, Director, MTPA. Also present at the signing ceremony was Adel Al Redha, Deputy President and Chief Operations Officer, Emirates; Nabil Sultan, Emirates’ Executive Vice President Passenger Sales and Country Management and Donald Payen, Chairman of MTPA and Senior Advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism.



In a successful strategic alliance that goes back to 2012, Emirates and MTPA have committed to joint initiatives designed to promote tourism to Mauritius, where the airline has been operating since 2002 and now serves with double daily A380 services. Since the establishment of the partnership, Emirates has consistently supported inbound tourism to the island and contributed to the growth of Mauritius’ tourism economy and trade through its passenger and cargo services. In 2023, nearly 1.3 million tourist arrivals were recorded for Mauritius, with Emirates playing a key role in the transportation of visitors to the island.



Ahmed Khoory said: “Emirates is proud to continuously serve Mauritius since 2002 and to be playing a key role in achieving the country’s tourism targets through our partnership with Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority. By operating double daily A380 services, we have the capacity to transport up to 1,000 tourists per day into the island, and we hope to continue making a positive impact on the country’s tourism economy. We are fully committed to continuing our efforts to promote the destination to our global customers.”



Arvind Bundhun, Director, MTPA, said: “We are thrilled about the renewed partnership between Emirates Airline and MTPA. The arrival of Emirates in Mauritius has boosted our tourism sector by opening the Emirati market and allowing us to reach Russia, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East. With Dubai’s hub to nearly 140 destinations, Emirates also provides global connectivity to the island. We do not doubt that Emirates will continue to provide unparalleled daily service and look forward to an enhanced cooperation.”



Emirates and the Uganda Tourism Board signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive inbound tourism and boost visitors to Uganda, the Pearl of Africa.



The MoU was signed by Badr Abbas, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations for Africa and Lilly Ajarova, the Uganda Tourism Board’s CEO, in the presence of Adnan Kazim, Emirates Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, along with H.E. Zaake W. Kibedi, Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to the UAE, and other senior officials.



Badr Abbas, said, “Uganda has been a key destination on our global network for over two decades, and one of the most loved in Africa. Through this partnership with the Uganda Tourism Board, we are solidifying our commitment to driving international travellers to experience Uganda’s stunning natural landscapes where some of the world’s most exotic wildlife roam free, thrilling adventure sports and activities and, of course, the warm hospitality that characterizes Ugandan culture.”



Ms Lilly Ajarova the Uganda Tourism Board CEO said: “The signing of this MoU is a significant milestone in promoting Uganda which is also affectionately known as the Pearl of Africa as a competitive tourism destination. The Uganda Tourism Board is excited to partner with Emirates to benefit from its vast network across the world and attract tourists to Uganda.”



Under the MoU, Emirates will identify key markets to promote Uganda as a favourable tourism destination and encourage travellers to experience its abundant natural, cultural and adventure attractions. The Uganda Tourism Board will in turn work closely with the airline to develop programmes for trade partners, hoteliers and tour operators to market to stimulate the industry. Both partners will explore incentives, familiarisation trips and other marketing initiatives to stimulate tourism bookings into Uganda.



Uganda’s tourism sector is undergoing a renaissance, with initiatives to attract more international tourists and create thousands of employment opportunities as the country aims to become a premier destination on the global map. The partnership between Emirates and the Uganda Tourism Board supports the next chapter of transformation, increasing visibility and competitiveness of Uganda as a tourism destination.

