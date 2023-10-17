Emirati investments in Turkiye reached AED20.6 billion until last August: Head of Investment Office of Turkiye to WAM

Ahmet Burak Daglioglu, Head of the Investment Office of the Turkish Presidency, said that the cumulative foreign direct investment from the United Arab Emirates to Turkiye has surged to $5.6 billion (AED 20.6 billion) from 2002 through August 2023.

Speaking exclusively to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the eighth edition of the World Investment Forum in Abu Dhabi, Daglioglu reported that, as of the first half of this year, around 600 UAE companies have been actively operating in Turkiye.

Daglioglu further highlighted that the UAE currently stands as Turkiye's 13th largest trade partner for exports and the 15th largest for imports, resulting in a combined trade volume of approximately $10 billion through 2022.

He underscored Turkiye's consistent attraction of UAE investments, particularly in sectors such as energy, healthcare, agriculture, logistics, transport, infrastructure, finance, and tourism. Additionally, both nations are collaborating in areas such as climate change, energy, water, and food security.

Daglioglu explained that one of the most significant investments made by UAE companies in Turkiye is the strategic partnership between the Dubai Ports World (DP World) group and the Turkish Yibitaş Group. This partnership involves the ownership shares of "DP World Yarimca Port" and the Yibitas Port, alongside the acquisition of Denizbank by Emirates NBD Bank.

He also highlighted that, from 2014 to 2022, the total foreign direct investment from Turkiye to the UAE amounted to approximately $1.1 billion. Furthermore, there are over 400 Turkish companies operating in the UAE across various sectors, including construction, tourism, defense, and others.

The Head of the Turkish Investment Office added that some of the latest UAE investments in Turkiye include the acquisition of a stake in the T.O.M. Group of Companies in Turkey by Dubai Islamic Bank. This group is the first Turkish bank licensed for digital services for individuals. Additionally, International Holding Co. recently acquired a 50% stake in the Turkish company "Kalyon Energy." This deal encompasses the solar power plant project in Karapinar, Konya, a 1-gigawatt wind power project, a 100-megawatt solar power project in the city of Niğde, as well as a 50-megawatt solar power project in Gaziantep, along with other renewable energy projects in various Turkish cities.

He explained that there are a series of investment agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between the UAE and Turkiye to strengthen cooperation in the fields of trade, energy, and the environment. These agreements include those signed between "ADQ" and the Turkiye Wealth Fund, encompassing a general cooperation agreement and a memorandum of understanding to establish a "Technology Venture Capital Fund" aimed at investing in Turkish technology companies. Additionally, there is a cooperation agreement related to Abu Dhabi Ports' investments in Turkiye, as well as a collaboration agreement between the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Borsa İstanbul.

Ahmet Burak Daglioglu mentioned that the Turkish Wealth Fund and "ADQ" recently announced the establishment of the "Turkey Technology Fund" with a capital of $300 million. This fund is dedicated to investing in various venture capital funds and emerging Turkish companies with significant growth potential and innovative business models. The fund's focus will be on companies engaged in developing new technologies or enhancing existing ones within key sectors including energy, utilities, healthcare, life sciences, food, agriculture, transportation, logistics, financial services, and education.

He emphasised that Turkiye provides abundant opportunities for investors from the UAE and across the globe. Mergers and acquisitions present a significant opportunity for UAE investors with interests in the Turkish market. Notably, there have been major acquisition deals announced across various sectors, spanning from financial technology to manufacturing, from services to infrastructure, and from real estate to services. He underscored that investing in Turkish companies and fostering collaborative partnerships present avenues for expanding business between the two nations.

