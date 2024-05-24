ENOC Group leverages Commvault’s hybrid cyber resilience solutions to drive efficiency and business continuity

ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player wholly owned by the Government of Dubai, has harnessed the unified data protection and management solutions of Commvault’s advanced AI-powered platforms to modernise its on-premises and cloud infrastructure and to benefit from improved operational efficiencies, reduced overheads, and business continuity across the Group’s network.In partnership with Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions, ENOC Group has deployed industry-leading hybrid cloud security and data protection systems to address critical cyber security challenges, simplify data protection, and reduce the risks and costs of managing a complex information environment. Consolidating the backup and recovery solutions provided by Commvault Cloud HyperScale X and Commvault Cloud Backup & Recovery for Microsoft 365 into a single platform, the leading UAE energy company can now restore data in just four hours rather than 14 to16 hours previously, taking 67% less time to restore its ERP database for 220 fuel stations. This has significantly slashed its operational expenses, and doubled the storage capacity to support seamless operations and mitigate the risk of system failure.His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC said: “Keeping data safe and businesses resilient are integral to keep ENOC Group’s varied business operations running efficiently and customer services functional. The deep cloud expertise and best-in-class cybersecurity solutions from Commvault have brought in significant cost and time savings, enabling the Group to drive more focus on business intelligence and future growth strategies. Commvault’s tailored, scalable and high-value solutions meet our demand for navigating complex and evolving data challenges, supporting our journey of fuelling the sustainable and economic growth of Dubai.”Fady Richmany, Regional Vice President, Emerging Markets, Commvault said: "At Commvault, we continue to stay at the forefront of innovation in order to best serve and protect our customer's crown jewels - their data. ENOC Group play a pivotal role in supporting the sustainable growth of Dubai's economy, and through entrusting Commvault to modernise their cloud infrastructure, it proves that our comprehensive and complete cyber resilience offerings are the top option for enterprise organisations."To protect the workloads of its vast network of fuel stations, ENOC Group utilised the modern integrated solutions offered by Commvault Cloud HyperScale X, for high-performance backup and recovery and enhanced protection from cyber threats and data breaches. This has helped ENOC Group to streamline its hybrid cloud data management and reduce supply chain and business disruptions.With Commvault Cloud HyperScale X™, ENOC Group now ensures a continuous supply of fuel to stations across different sites. Automating the process for backup and recovery by replicating the data between the main production site and the disaster recovery site has further led to an 88% faster system recovery, minimising downtime, and resulting in 66% savings in time for ENOC Group’s IT personnel from the tedious tasks of daily hardware management.The Group achieved further 40% reduction in operation expenses (OPEX) by leveraging the SaaS cyber resilience solutions that are built in the cloud and which helps preserve data copies outside of source environments. Commvault Cloud Backup & Recovery for Microsoft 365 has thus protected ENOC Group’s data copies from ransomware attacks and accidental deletion or tampering that could otherwise impact its business, and supports its need of a SaaS-based backup solution to protect Microsoft 365 mailboxes.The AI-supported offerings from Commvault continue to safeguard ENOC Group’s key digital assets including 1PB of backend data in the main site and 1PB in the disaster recovery site, 100+ applications, including ERP and CRM systems, and 12 database clusters, among others.

