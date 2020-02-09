EVENTH ‘GLOBAL COMMODITY OUTLOOK CONFERENCE’ IN DUBAI TACKLES CURRENT MARKET DISRUPTIONS

By Media Office

DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX), the largest derivatives exchange in the Middle East, and Richcomm Global Services, the largest independent broker on DGCX, welcomed industry experts to the seventh edition of the Global Commodity Outlook Conference (GCOC).

Held under the theme ‘Market disruptions and managing risk in uncertainty’, the conference discussed current trends and changes within a range of commodities markets to identify risks and secure profitable strategies for the year ahead. Global industry experts attended the conference alongside a number of high-profile government representatives and delegates including His Excellency Shri. Vipul, Consulate General of India in Dubai.

In opening GCOC, His Excellency Shri. Vipul, Consul General of India in Dubai, said: “The world is currently facing a number of disruptions to trade, including geopolitics, tariffs and trade wars, as well as technology, innovation and a global focus on sustainability. These fundamentally change the way we trade and provide an opportunity for us all. Looking to the region, the UAE is a very important market for us, with numerous strategic agreements in place. As a result, India is bullish on the growth of this relationship.”

Sanjeev Dutta, Executive Director – Commodities & Financial Services, DMCC, added: “I am delighted to see that so many industry professionals from a range of areas of activity have joined us here today. The market currently faces countless geopolitical events unfolding simultaneously, and it is difficult to predict the impact they will have on the global economy, on trade and on the supply, demand and price outlook of commodities. The conference is designed specifically to assess the landscape, understand the pressure points and calculate how to take advantage of the opportunities available to us all in 2020.”

Paresh Kotecha, Chairman and Managing Director of Richcomm, commented: “2020 looks, with foresight, like a challenging and turbulent year. The world today needs to see growth in two major emerging consumer economies: India and China. Both face headwinds that will have direct implications on commodities. The objective of this conference is to have an open, constructive and in-depth dialogue with some of the top commodity and financial market professionals.”

The keynote speeches were followed by a series of panel discussions focused on global economy and energy outlook; agriculture commodities; alternative investments and strategies; special topic - innovation, technology and sustainability; and metals outlook.

