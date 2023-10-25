Expo Al Dhaid gears up for 2023 Adventure and Camping Exhibition

Expo Al Dhaid is gearing up to launch the fifth edition of the Adventure and Camping Exhibition, where over 35 exhibitors will present thousands of products catered to off-roading, adventure, and camping enthusiasts – from state-of-the-art hunting, outdoor sports, and adventure gear and equipment to specialised camping safety and security devices.

The event, set to run from 1st to 5th November, is being organised by Expo Al Dhaid under the supervision of Expo Centre Sharjah, with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The exhibition will offer visitors the chance to communicate directly with companies specialising in outdoor equipment and wilderness necessities and interact with fishing and desert sports enthusiasts, while learning about the latest developments in land and sea adventure tourism.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said, “Preparations are currently under way to launch a special edition of the Adventure and Camping Exhibition, which has become an important platform serving the requirements of adventure lovers and desert safari enthusiasts by presenting new products, innovations, and events catering to the expectations and interests of event-goers.”

Al Midfa also highlighted the “enduring role of the exhibition, which is one of the top camping and adventure events nationwide.”

The Adventure and Camping Exhibition, which will open its doors to visitors daily from 11:00 to 22:00, and on Friday from 15:00 to 23:00, has always attracted an impressive visitor turnout and the wide participation of safari and camping offices and companies since its very first edition.

