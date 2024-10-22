Expo City Dubai incorporates award-winning international carbon framework through strategic agreement with RICS

Expo City Dubai and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) have advanced their professional cooperation through a strategic agreement that sees Expo City become the first developer in the UAE to incorporate RICS' award-winning Whole Life Carbon Assessment (WLCA).

The WLCA standard enables consistent and accurate carbon measurement in the built environment by supporting comprehensive and consistent decision-making, while the collaboration will also cultivate a more sustainable built environment sector across the UAE, with the two organisations hosting training and development sessions, workshops and further courses centred around the framework, designed to upskill industry professionals.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer, Expo City Dubai, and Belinda Howell, Executive Director, Middle East & Africa, RICS with representatives from the Emirates Green Building Council also in attendance.

The strategic collaboration follows the announcement of Expo City Dubai’s new master plan. Spanning 3.5 sqkm, Expo City Dubai will be home to around 35,000 residents and 40,000 professionals as it develops into a global centre for businesses, investors, homeowners and visitors who share its vision of a brighter, more connected and sustainable future.

Ahmed Al Khatib said: “Expo City Dubai has a significant role to play in Dubai’s long-term prosperity and we have always been committed to meeting that need responsibly, with a decarbonisation roadmap and sustainability initiatives that ensure we work with – not against – our environment. Our partnership with RICS enables that commitment, and the training and development opportunities reflect our belief in the importance of knowledge-sharing for the benefit of the whole of the built environment sector in the UAE, supporting the nation’s journey to net zero by 2050.”

Tina Paillet, President of RICS, said: "This partnership is excellent news, and I am proud to have played a small part in initiating this when I met with the leadership of Expo City Dubai during COP28 last year, as part of the RICS delegation. This agreement signifies the growing collaboration between RICS as a global professional body and Expo City Dubai, as a world leading development. Together, we look to serve as a beacon for advanced sustainability practices and technologies in the built environment. It is wonderful to witness this budding partnership reach fruition during my Presidency.”

Expo City Dubai is named as one of five hubs in the 2040 Dubai Urban Master Plan, and plays a crucial role in delivering the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 which seeks to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033. One of the catalysts of this growth is the accelerated development of the Dubai South area, as the emirate continues to position itself as a leading global hub for trade, investment, business and tourism.

The new master plan establishes the city as the lynchpin between vital enablers of Dubai’s economic aspirations across critical sectors including trade and logistics, technology and innovation, tourism, business and events.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.