FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji discuss ways to strengthen private sector relations

Humaid Mohamed Ben Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), discussed in his office in Dubai with Manoa Seru Kamikamica, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises and Communications of the Republic of Fiji, ways of exploiting the investment opportunities available in several fields, particularly in the tourism and food security sectors, and efforts to address logistical challenges to enhance cooperation between the two sides. Farida Abdullah Al Awadhi, President of the Emirates Businesswomen Council, attended the meeting.

Ben Salem affirmed the FCCI's keenness to expand the prospects for trade between the UAE and the Republic of Fiji by establishing joint projects and encouraging the exchange of trade missions, especially in light of the promising investment potentials and opportunities available in both countries.

Bin Salem stressed that the FCCI, as a representative of the private sector, is fully prepared to discuss opportunities for partnership and cooperation with the private sector in Fiji and to exchange experiences with the aim of achieving more gains, in a way that serves common goals and aspirations.

For his part, Manoa Kamikamica expressed his pride in the friendship between the UAE and the Republic of Fiji, which reflects positively on the strength of bilateral cooperation relations, stressing his support for all efforts that would strengthen business relations between private sectors in both countries.

