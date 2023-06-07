Federal Tax Authority reports growing demand for Muwafaq Package designed to facilitate doing business for SMEs

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) reported a notable growth in the demand and number of registrants in Muwafaq Package, which the Authority launched in March to facilitate doing business and ensure tax compliance for the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) sector, by providing them with a range of services, incentives, and privileges, accessible through the platform.

The Authority’s statements were made at the Customer Council, which the FTA convened in Abu Dhabi to discuss Muwafaq Package initiative and highlight its role in supporting and encouraging entrepreneurs to comply with tax legislation. The meeting forms part of the Customer Councils initiative, launched by the UAE Government to enhance the quality of government services by engaging customers in efforts to design innovative experiences, based on their ideas and suggestions.

Held at the Abu Dhabi Creative Hub, part of the Federal Youth Authority (FYA), the Customer Council meeting highlighted the objectives of the Customer Councils initiative and its role in providing channels for direct communication between the customers and representatives of various UAE Government entities. The Council holds periodic meetings to foster interaction between the government and its customers, facilitate the exchange of ideas, and involve customers in designing and developing government services, enhancing their efficiency by building on customer feedback and suggestions.

The Customer Councils initiative aims to collect feedback regarding the development of government services through direct meetings, questionnaires, and discussions, where customers can share their suggestions for the development of services in order to provide an ideal customer experience.

During the Customer Council meeting organised by the Federal Tax Authority in Abu Dhabi, a team of FTA experts gave a presentation on the objectives and features of the Muwafaq Package, which was launched as part of the “transformational projects” that seek to create the best and most dynamic economy in the world by spearheading significant leaps forward in the economy and various areas of government work. The meeting also explored opportunities to develop the FTA’s initiatives and services to support and encourage entrepreneurs to comply with tax regulations.

The experts explained that the Muwafaq Package provides innovative solutions to facilitate tax compliance for SMEs currently registered in the tax system, in addition to educational materials about tax procedures that are specifically designed for SMEs. The initiative aims to channel the efforts and capacities of the people running these companies, empower them to be a driving force in the national economy, and promote a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation.

The FTA experts explained that SMEs registered in the tax system can access Muwafaq package through the electronic tax services portal EmaraTax, and benefit from the various features and incentives the Package offers to encourage tax compliance. These include special rates on tax accounting programmes and software to ease financial burdens for SMEs, booking appointments with account managers specialising in tax relations, exclusive packages from Tax Agents to Muwafaq registrants, priority in availing services for SME representatives, and workshops to raise awareness among SMEs registered for the Package.

The Federal Tax Authority’s team answered questions from representatives of SMEs participating in the Customer Councils, noting their opinions and observations about the FTA’s services, especially Muwafaq Package, as well as their suggestions in that regard.

