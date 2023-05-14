Federal Tax Authority to Commence Corporate Tax Registration for Public and Private Companies from 15th May 2023

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has launched registration for Corporate Tax through the EmaraTax digital tax services platform for Public Joint Stock Companies and Private Companies starting tomorrow, Monday, 15 May 2023, in line with Federal Decree-Law No. 47 of 2022 on the Taxation of Corporations and Businesses (“Corporate Tax Law”), which stipulates that Taxable Persons will become subject to Corporate Tax from the beginning of their first financial year that starts on or after 1 June 2023. Therefore, Taxable Persons must register and obtain a Tax Registration Number for Corporate Tax purposes.

The FTA invited all Taxable Persons that are Public Joint Stock Companies and Private Companies resident in the UAE for Corporate Tax purposes to register with the FTA, noting that this will not cover Free Zone Persons for whom Corporate Tax Registration will be made available at a later stage. Similarly, Corporate Tax registration for other categories of Taxable Persons, such as natural persons conducting Business or Business Activity as to be specified by a Cabinet Decision, will open at a later date.

The Authority explained that early Corporate Tax registration will allow ample time for companies and businesses to comply with their legal obligations.

For the time being, the Corporate Tax registration process will be available to individual legal entities only. Entities that would like to form a Corporate Tax Group are required to register individually first, and then, at a later date, will be able to apply to form a Corporate Tax Group.

To register for Corporate Tax, please visit our Corporate Tax registration portal https://tax.gov.ae/ar/faq.aspx. In case you need more information, please feel free to visit the FTA FAQ available at link, or contact our customer support team at 800 82923.



