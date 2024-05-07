Financial Audit Authority in Dubai, in collaboration with Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, launches 2nd edition of the ‘Professional Diploma - The Government Auditor’ programme

The Financial Audit Authority in Dubai, in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, has announced the launch of the second edition of the ‘Professional Diploma - The Government Auditor’ programme.

A total of 26 participants representing 16 government entities are participating in the second edition of the programme, which aims to equip trainees with professional expertise in the field of auditing. The programme was launched in line with the Financial Audit Authority's goals of auditing public funds and promoting accountability, transparency, and integrity.

During the ceremony, His Excellency Abdulrahman Al Hareb, Director General of the Financial Audit Authority, said: “The launch of the second edition of the programme is in line with our commitment to strengthening the financial auditing system across Dubai. Building on the success of the inaugural edition of the programme, which saw participants graduate with essential auditing skills and expertise, we are introducing another edition with the aim of cultivating a workforce enriched with skilled auditors.

This dedication mirrors the directives of our leadership and the Authority’s objective of promoting accountability and transparency, which are essential for safeguarding public funds.”

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, the Executive President of Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, said: “The ‘Professional Diploma - Government Auditor’ programme is designed to prepare government employees for the future and enhance their capabilities in various areas. The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government is committed to running and supporting programmes that invest in national talent and prepare them to face future challenges. Such initiatives help to strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading model for government and public services.”

The ‘Professional Diploma - Government Auditor’ programme is designed to enhance the capabilities of auditors across the Dubai government by equipping them with necessary skills to conduct audit work in line with the best practices adopted by supreme audit institutions and internal audit units of government entities.

Furthermore, it offers participants an opportunity to engage with seasoned professionals and specialists and gain practical experience and insights in the field. The programme comprises three phases: academic training, practical training and optional preparation for professional certifications.



