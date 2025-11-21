Global Investors Forum 2025: A Strategic platform connecting the GCC with Eurasia through a unified investment ecosystem

Global Investors Forum 2025 brings together economic leaders from 40 countries

Strategic partnerships reshaping the future of global investment from the heart of Tbilisi

The UAE delegation consists of senior economic and corporation leaders to support Georgia’s sustainable development and technological transformation

GIF 2025: An international initiative that fosters economic partnerships and opens new horizons for cross-border trade

Georgia’s capital Tbilisi is gearing up to host the Global Investors Forum (GIF 2025), one of the world’s leading economic platforms designed to strengthen cooperation between GCC countries and Eurasia through a unified investment ecosystem that accelerates growth, deepens economic ties, and expands cross-border investment opportunities.

GIF 2025 is organised in strategic partnership with EurAsia Gulf and the International Chamber of Commerce in Georgia (ICC Georgia), with AGI Holding serving as the main partner. The forum is also supported by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and, Embassy of Georgia to the UAE, and the Hong Kong–Middle East Business Chamber.

The forum, a premier investment platform, is a major international gathering that connects global capital with promising investment opportunities across the world. Through a unified investment ecosystem, GIF brings together governments, investors, and international economic institutions under a shared vision of collaboration and sustainable growth.

The two-day event will include panel discussions, investment showcases, and high-level business matchmaking sessions, bringing together more than 1,500 participants, 70 institutional investors, and 50 international speakers from over 40 countries. Taking place from 4 to 5 December 2025, GIF 2025 will focus on five key sectors: sustainability and technology, tourism, digital assets and securitisation, real estate and infrastructure, agricultural technology (Agri-tech) and food security.

The forum, marking a major economic turning point for Georgia and the wider region, will witness the launch of strategic partnerships and the signing of major international Memoranda of Understanding between government and private investment institutions from various Arab and foreign countries, including the GCC countries. These agreements aim to create cross-border financing and cooperation channels in vital sectors such as clean energy, sustainable technologies, medical tourism, smart infrastructure, and digital agriculture as key areas for investment.

The event will feature high-profile participation from leading international economic figures, including H.E. Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council (UAE); H.E. Hamid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI UAE); With the attendance of H.E Aisha Mohammed Saeed Al Mulla, Chairwoman of the UAE Businesswomen Council, along with a delegation from the Council, and H.E. Salah Al Shamsi, Chairman of Liwa Investment; Dr Taysir Al Khunaizi, Partner and Deputy CEO of the Georgia Saudi Investment Corporation; and Dr Sadeddine Mneimne, Chairman of AGI Holding and Founder of the Global Investors Forum.

Also taking part are a distinguished group of global leaders, among them Aref bin Ali Al Abbar, President of the Hobbies Club in the United Arab Emirates, and Arif Anis, internationally recognised leadership expert and recipient of the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE); John W.H. Denton, Secretary-General of the International Chamber of Commerce; Chamas Awad, Founder and CEO of Euro Gulf Consulting and adviser to the Belgian Royal Family; and Hani Idris, Board Member of the International Development Bank (IDB).

They will be joined by senior investors, ministers, and heads of major economic institutions, sovereign wealth funds and multinational corporations, as well as delegations from more than 40 countries, all convening under the theme: “Bridges Between Continents – From the GCC to Eurasia: Investing in the Future of Global Prosperity.”

Speaking on the occasion, His Excellency Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council – UAE, said: “The links between investment and sustainability are growing stronger amid rising global risks such as climate change, and resource depletion. By integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, investors are seeking to reduce their exposure to volatile assets and strengthen long-term resilience. Green technologies, renewable energy, and nature-positive infrastructure have become increasingly attractive areas for capital, while AI-driven tools now support climate scenario modelling and help optimise investment portfolios. Sustainability is no longer merely an ethical choice; it has become a financial strategy for navigating environmental uncertainty.”

He added that the international forum aligns with the needs of the future, bringing together investors, decision-makers, policymakers, and academics under one roof to demonstrate the world’s ability to adapt and navigate all these mounting challenges.

Dr Sadeddine Mneimne, Founder of the Global Investors Forum and Chairman of AGI Holding, said: “The Global Investors Forum is not just a conference, it is a strategic economic platform reshaping the map of global cooperation by connecting the GCC with Eurasia through a unified framework for investment and partnership.” He underscored as saying as: “The upcoming edition of the forum in Tbilisi will mark a pivotal turning point in strengthening economic integration between East and West. It will catalyse a new wave of cross-border investments and open unprecedented opportunities for global capital. The forum aims to foster long-term partnerships between governments, international institutions, and the private sector, reinforcing global economic cooperation and redefining the investment landscape across the region.”

Arif Anis, recipient of the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), said: “It is a great honour to participate as a keynote speaker at the Global Investors Forum 2025, at a time when global capital is experiencing significant turbulence, with foreign direct investment slowing and funding for vital projects declining by 26%. This is precisely why Dr Sadeddine Mneimne’s vision stands out as exceptional, he is not simply organising a conference but boldly confronting an unsettled economic reality with clarity and bravery.

He added: “The GIF will explore the future of global finance, as 130 countries move towards digital currencies, alongside the accelerating artificial intelligence revolution, which has attracted 37% of global investment capital. The forum will bring together more than 1,000 industry leaders at precisely the right time and in the right place, to launch through the major conversations that will shape the decade ahead.”

John W.H. Denton, Secretary-General of the International Chamber of Commerce, said: "In a time of uncertainty and disruption, the private sector has a critical role to play in driving the investments that help economies and communities thrive. As the voice of business representing over 45 million companies across 170 countries, our mission to make business work for everyone, every day, everywhere has never been more urgent.”

The forum represents a significant step forward in advancing international cooperation between emerging markets and global investors. By hosting GIF 2025, Georgia aims to reinforce the importance of economic collaboration in connecting the Middle East with Europe and Central Asia. UAE-Georgia economic relations have been experiencing rapid growth, with both countries enjoying increasing trade and investment flows in recent years, supported by major investment agreements exceeding USD 6 billion in development and infrastructure projects. Recent data shows that the UAE now accounts for more than 63 percent of Georgia’s total trade with Arab countries, while its investments in Georgia represent 5 percent of its total foreign trade investment (FDI), placing the UAE as Georgia’s sixth-largest global investor.

GIF 2025 is expected to yield a series of major investment agreements valued at hundreds of millions of dollars, with a strong emphasis on advancing green projects and financing innovation in renewable energy and digital infrastructure. These anticipated outcomes will further solidify the UAE’s position as a global economic hub connecting GCC markets with Europe and Asia and strengthen its influential presence within the new global economic landscape.