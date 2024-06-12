Global Village invites entrepreneurs and business owners to unlock their business potential and join Season 29

Global Village, the UAE and wider region’s leading multicultural family destination, announced the commencement of registrations for traders, small business owners and entrepreneurs interested in participating in Season 29 through the online business portal. The iconic cultural destination invites innovative entrepreneurs and vibrant businesses from across the globe to showcase their products and talents to millions of visitors.

After recently celebrating the success of Season 28 and welcoming 10 million visitors, Season 29 of Global Village promises to be a spectacular celebration of diversity, culture, and entrepreneurship, offering an unparalleled platform for businesses to thrive and connect with a diverse audience. From innovative street food concepts and unique retail shops to country pavilions and specialty restaurants, Global Village welcomes a diverse array of offerings, providing a gateway to the UAE market, with the exposure, support, and resources needed to grow.

By registering in Season 29, businesses, and entrepreneurs not only will gain exposure to millions of visitors from diverse backgrounds, but also benefit from a supportive ecosystem that encourages innovation and fosters collaboration. Whether you're an established business seeking to expand your market reach or an aspiring entrepreneur looking to establish a market base, Global Village provides an enabling and growing environment for all.

Season 29 categories include Country Pavilions, Open Markets, Restaurants & Coffee Shops, Kiosks & Trolleys, Guest Services and Retail shops. Global Village is now accepting interest registrations for all categories.

The categories offer a unique platform for partners to showcase their products and ideas to millions of visitors, promising the chance to establish enduring partnerships within the destination’s vibrant community. Those interested can register their interest in all categories through the Global Village Business Portal: https://business.globalvillage.ae/en/partner-categories

Visit Global Village’s website https://www.globalvillage.ae/ and social media channels for the latest

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.