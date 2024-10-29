GulfHost 2024 Set to Ignite the Future of Hospitality and Foodservice in MENA

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA)’s premier hospitality and foodservice equipment event, GulfHost, will be opening its doors from 5 – 7 November 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Convening industry-leading brands, innovators, and decision-makers from around the globe, GulfHost 2024 promises three days packed with business growth, networking, and learning opportunities for over 25,000 professionals, reaffirming Dubai’s position as a global hospitality and foodservice hub.

GulfHost 2024 will feature over 350 exhibitors from over 35 countries – including new to show countries Brazil, Indonesia, Czech Republic, Finland, Japan, Estonia, and Australia - showcasing the latest in foodservice equipment, hospitality technology, and industry solutions. Among the exhibitors there will also country pavilions for ten key markets: Italy, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Brazil, China, Portugal, India, and Turkiye. It will serve as a unique platform for businesses to explore emerging trends, unveil cutting-edge products, and create valuable business collaborations, in a region where the hospitality and foodservice sector is growing at over 11% per year, and set to reach USD158 billion in the next decade.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President at Dubai World Trade Centre, commented: “As Dubai continues to lead the region’s hospitality and foodservice industries, GulfHost 2024 will serve as a dynamic platform for driving innovation, fostering sustainability, and empowering businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving market. This year’s event not only highlights the latest advancements in foodservice equipment and technology but also addresses the industry's critical need for solutions that enhance operational efficiency without compromising on service excellence. We are excited to welcome exhibitors, buyers, and thought leaders from around the globe to explore the future of hospitality and foodservice together.”

Future foodservice tech: Innovation and efficiency

At this year’s GulfHost, the spotlight will be on the state-of-the-art equipment and smart solutions driving transformative efficiency gains in kitchens and dining operations, including AI and automation integration, smart kitchens, creative customisation, modular concepts, energy and water conservation measures, and more.

Across the GulfHost show floor, leading companies including Cambro, Fetco, Franke, Hobart, Middleby, Marmon Foodservice Technologies, MKN, Nuova Simonelli UNOX, Welbilt and WM will also feature pioneering solutions, from smart kitchens and AI-driven interfaces to modular design concepts and programmable solutions, designed to meet the sustainability and efficiency demands of today’s hospitality and foodservice landscape.

Michele Romano, Ali Group Business and Brand Development Director - EMEA and APAC commented: “GulfHost has definitely become the fore front of the foodservice equipment exhibitions in the Middle East & GCC. It represents the ideal show case for those companies willing to invest and support the industry in the region. We at Ali Group are exhibiting at this show with some of our prestigious brands, ready to share the latest products and innovations to the valuable Middle Eastern audience. Our commitment to sustainability, cost efficiency and automation is the result of day-to-day decisions, a different way to approach to a new product and to the world”.

Empowering the next era of foodservice excellence

At the Foodservice Excellence Summit, GulfHost participants will enjoy insights from over 70 global F&B operations leaders, hospitality executives, procurement experts, and culinary directors, through a series of engaging talks and interactive workshops. Key Summit speakers include: Andy Cuthbert, President, Worldchefs – World Association of Chefs Societies, Jumeirah Creekside Hotel; Kareem Abughazaleh, CEO & Founder, Foodie Holdings; Hadrien Villedieu, Chef/Owner, Chez Wam; Nick Comaty, COO, EatX; Tom Kooij, Director, F&B Mandarin Oriental; Moritz Neumann, Culinary Director, JW Marriott Marquis; Firas Alsahin, Co-Founder & Design Director, 4Space Design; Alain Kassis, GM Foodservice, Talabat and many more. The Foodservice Excellence Summit will take place in partnership with the Foodservice Consultants Society International (FCSI), bringing insights from leading international foodservice design consultants.

Showcasing the global influences of ethnic coffee

Also new to the show this year, the Coffee Experience Lab will bring together over 30 coffee experts to explore the latest trends in ethnic coffee through live demonstrations of the art of brewing, tastings, insightful workshops and masterclasses delving into the rich traditions and techniques of ethnic coffee brewing, and informative talks on the innovative practices that set leading coffee brands apart.

