Gulfood brims with opportunity as event demonstrates Dubai’s growing status as a bridge between global markets

Food industry leaders from across the world have converged on Gulfood 2024, being held in Dubai from 19-23 February 2024, to share game-changing ideas, forge new partnerships and capture lucrative new business opportunities. With over 5,500 exhibitors, and visitors from more than 190 countries, Gulfood is leading the way in shaping the future of the industry.

The world’s largest annual gathering for food and beverage sourcing worldwide, Gulfood offers a window into the global food sector’s vast and diverse offerings - from future-shaping F&B innovations to superfoods that are redefining our plates and palates. With unique experiences ranging from demonstrations by the world’s largest gathering of Michelin-starred chefs and conversations with industry thought leaders, Gulfood brims with discovery and opportunity.

The continued success of Gulfood demonstrates yet again DWTC’s steady rise as the world’s leading focal point for industry interaction and knowledge exchange. DWTC is the beating heart of Dubai’s Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector, which over the years has served as a bridge for markets, industries and innovation from around the world. This sector plays a vital role in driving the emirate's economic growth in line with Dubai's Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy and propel it to the ranks of the world's top three urban economies by the next decade. The Agenda also targets a substantial increase in foreign trade to AED25.6 trillion by 2033.

In 2022 alone, DWTC welcomed over 1.98 million participants and visitors, hosting a total of 244 MICE, business, and consumer events, including 97 exhibitions and conferences. It also attracted more than 37,000 exhibiting companies, with 72% being international.

