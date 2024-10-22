Gulfood Manufacturing celebrates 10th anniversary with landmark, largest-ever edition

2,500+ leading F&B manufacturing brands confirmed, 25% new to show

90% of the world’s manufacturing brands represented

Gulfood Manufacturing, the world’s only annual event covering the entire food manufacturing ecosystem, marks its milestone 10th edition with its largest and most impactful edition to date next month. Taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 5-7 November 2024, this landmark edition promises to be a game-changer for the industry, bringing together over 2,500 exhibitors from 70 countries, spanning 19 halls and a space of 1 million square feet – an overall growth of 30% compared to previous editions.

After a decade of success, Gulfood Manufacturing continues to garner interest from board, C-level and executives across all sectors of food manufacturing, from processing, packaging, and ingredients to supply chain solutions and control & automation, by showcasing the latest innovations and advances enhancing efficiency, sustainability and profitability - this year including food biofortification, AI-driven ingredients, nanotechnology in packaging, precision fermentation, and smart supply chains - and helping brands to achieve competitive advantage and drive the growth of the industry.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of Dubai World Trade Centre, commented: "As we celebrate this milestone tenth edition of Gulfood Manufacturing, we reflect not only on the remarkable growth and innovation within the food manufacturing sector over that time, but also the forces such as Industry 5.0 that are shaping the future of food production and processing. The scale of this year’s show reflects the industry's ever-growing demand for cutting-edge solutions that address sustainability, innovation, and efficiency challenges. We are committed to fostering these conversations, bringing industry leaders together, and driving the transformation of the global food manufacturing landscape."

A global platform for food tech innovation

At the highly anticipated FoodTech Summit, over 100 visionary thought leaders and engaging industry experts from around the globe will speak on the very latest trends, innovations and challenges in the F&B industry.

The renowned strategic futurist Dr. Mark van Rijmenam, an international thought leader on digital transformation and cutting-edge technologies, will give a keynote speech on the first day exploring how AI is revolutionising food processing, enhancing automation and enabling the use of digital twins to optimise production. He will also address potential risks, such as data privacy concerns and the ethical use of AI.

Among the other industry leaders due to speak at the Summit, over half are speaking in the UAE for the very first time and include: founder and CEO of Creative 3D Technologies, UN Voice for Sustainable Manufacturing, and award-winning machinery designer – Ethan Baehrend; CEO of Believer Meats - Gustavo Burger; serial entrepreneur and Co-Founder of online B2B platform Kaso - Manar Alkassar; Jihyun Junga - CEO of Mush&, a trailblazing company that creates sustainable, fungi-based food materials, and many more.

Reinforcing Gulfood Manufacturing’s position as the must-attend event for the global food industry, 90% of the world’s leading F&B manufacturing brands will be represented at this year's show, among them top international FMCG brands and manufacturers such as Danone (France), Foster Clark (Malta), Kerr (France), Kellogg Tolaram (Egypt), Kraft Heinz Company (The Netherlands), McCain Foods (Canada, USA), McDonald’s (India), Nestle (Cote d’Ivoire), Peroni (Italy), PepsiCo (Pakistan), Procter & Gamble, Reckitt, Unilever, and Ferrero Lux, along with local and regional giants like Agthia Group, Almarai Co, Al Ain Farms, and Oman Flour Mills.

Apical, Asia & Africa General Trading, Cargill, ChocoLake, Dohler, Fanar, Givaudan, IFF, IFFCO, Kerry, Symrise, Takasago, Wilmar and many others will be showcasing some of the latest innovations in functional and non-functional ingredients, while processing and packaging giants like GEA, Husky, Ishida, Krones, Rieckermann, Sidel, SIG, Tetra Pak and TNA will be unveiling some of the latest solutions in processing and packaging, including some never-seen-before global launches.

Sonya Kayani, Communications Director, Greater Middle East and Central Asia, Tetra Pak, said: " We are thrilled to be once again showcasing Tetra Pak's latest innovative products and services at this year's Gulfood Manufacturing show. Our customers are looking forward to an exciting showcase of Tetra Pak's latest in new food categories, processing equipment, our innovative food packaging portfolio and our sustainability showcase. It is a pleasure to see Gulfood Manufacturing become the world’s biggest food and beverage event, and we are pleased to be one of the show's long-standing partners and supporters over the course of the past 10 years. We look forward to meeting with all our customers and partners in Dubai."

Co-location with GulfHost

Gulfood Manufacturing will be co-located this year with GulfHost, the ultimate platform for the hospitality industry. This strategic collaboration allows attendees to explore both food manufacturing and hospitality solutions in one venue, offering a comprehensive perspective of the food industry value chain and providing an unparalleled opportunity to explore the synergies between food manufacturing and hospitality sectors.

Further details and registration information can be found at www.gulfoodmanufacturing.com and www.gulfhost.ae

