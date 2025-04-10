Hamdan bin Mohammed and India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry witness signing of MoU

- Hamdan bin Mohammed and India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry witness signing of 8 strategic agreements to strengthen cooperation across vital sectors

His Highness: The MoUs broaden and deepen the UAE-India strategic partnership in line with our mutual commitment to creating resilient economies

“Together, we are advancing a model of international cooperation that delivers real impact and long-term benefits for the people of our two countries”

- Dubai Chambers signs three MoUs with leading Indian industry bodies to boost economic engagement

- DP World signs two MoUs with Indian companies to enhance supply chain and maritime collaboration

- DET and IIM Ahmedabad to partner to launch world-class business school campus in Dubai

- Dubai Health inks agreement to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital

- Dubai Medical University signs agreement with All India Institute of Medical Sciences to advance academic and research collaboration, covering AI and digital transformation of medical education and healthcare

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE; and His Excellency Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, today witnessed the signing of eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at deepening collaboration across key sectors including infrastructure, healthcare, higher education, maritime services, logistics, and private sector engagement. The MoUs were inked during a special event organised by Dubai Chambers in Mumbai. The signing ceremony formed part of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed’s official visit to India.

Speaking on the occasion, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said: “India and the UAE are bound by a deep-rooted friendship and a shared dedication to shaping the future through innovation, opportunity, and sustainable growth. Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, our two nations continue to build on a strong foundation of trust and collaboration.“

“These MoUs broaden and deepen our strategic partnership in line with our mutual commitment to creating resilient economies, empowering communities, and advancing knowledge, technology, and human development. Together, we are advancing a model of international cooperation that delivers real impact and long-term benefits for the people of our two countries.”

“We look forward to accelerating progress in sectors that matter most for our collective future, building on the strong momentum we have achieved through frameworks like the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and the Bilateral Investment Treaty. The continued growth in trade, investment, and institutional cooperation underscores the strategic depth of our relationship and the vast potential of our shared vision.”

Strengthening business community ties

In a series of agreements that underscore the vital role of business communities in advancing collaboration and mutual growth, Dubai Chambers signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), and the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The MoUs were signed by His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; R. Mukundan, Vice President of CII; Anant Goenka, Senior Vice President of FICCI; Jyoti Vij, Director General of FICCI; and Sunita Ramnathkar, Vice President of IMC.

The MoUs establish a framework for enhanced cooperation in several key areas. Dubai Chambers will support Indian businesses in establishing or expanding their presence in Dubai and provide strategic services aimed at accelerating the investment process. The three Indian entities will provide similar support to Dubai-based companies exploring business opportunities in India, including facilitating business matching services and networking activities. This support will also be extended during the pre- and post-expansion phases.

The agreements also outline collaboration in joint participation at trade fairs, investment missions, conferences, and exhibitions held in both markets. In addition, the parties have committed to the regular exchange of information and data on bilateral trade and business trends, helping to identify new opportunities and strengthen private sector cooperation. The MoUs align with Dubai Chambers’ strategy to promote international expansion and build bridges of cooperation with key global markets.

By enhancing institutional ties with India’s most influential industry bodies, the MoUs position the private sector as important drivers of the economic partnership, aligned with Dubai Chambers’ strategy to promote international expansion, competitiveness, and sustainable growth.

Future-ready supply chains

As part of efforts to reinforce UAE-India connectivity and future-proof global trade infrastructure, DP World signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RITES, a leading infrastructure, consultancy, and engineering firm under India’s Ministry of Railways. Signed by His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, and Rahul Mithal, Chairman and Managing Director of RITES, the agreement aims to harness the expertise of both organisations to develop resilient, tech-enabled supply chains and strengthen modern logistics and maritime capabilities, aligned with the long-term economic visions of both nations.

The agreement aims to further leverage the UAE-India Virtual Trade Corridor (VTC), a digital platform launched in September 2024 and developed in collaboration with RITES, to streamline customs, logistics, and regulatory processes between the two countries. The agreement opens the door to collaboration on projects spanning multimodal logistics parks, free trade zones, port connectivity, and rail freight solutions, supporting the two countries’ shared goal to build diversified trade routes that can withstand global disruptions and drive long-term economic growth.

Drydocks World, a DP World company, signed an MoU with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a leading Indian shipbuilding and maintenance facility, under India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The agreement, signed by His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem and Madhu S Nair, Chairman and Managing Director of CSL, establishes a framework for the joint development of ship repair clusters in Kochi and Vadinar, in India, as well as offshore fabrication, and collaborative marine engineering solutions. This partnership leverages the complementary strengths of both organisations and supports the goals of Maritime India Vision 2030 and the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047. It aims to contribute to modernising India’s maritime infrastructure, expanding its ship repair industry, and creating new employment opportunities.

Partnership for educational excellence

The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), one of Asia’s leading business schools and India’s top-ranked business schools, to establish a world-class IIMA campus in Dubai, marking a significant milestone in academic cooperation. The MoU was signed by His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, and Bharat Bhasker, Director of IIMA. The agreement seeks to support the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 by developing business leadership talent and contributing to the development of a globally competitive innovation ecosystem in the emirate.

The IIMA Dubai Campus is envisioned as a global centre of excellence for higher education, skill development, and innovation, serving the broader Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia regions. The campus will be developed in two phases. In the first phase, IIMA will be allocated space within the Dubai International Academic City (DIAC), the region’s premier higher education hub, providing world-class educational resources designed to foster innovation and academic excellence. Under the agreement, IIMA aims to launch its One-Year Full-Time MBA Programme in Dubai later this year. In the second phase, IIMA will be allotted land for the establishment of a permanent campus, which is expected to become operational by 2029.

Advancing inclusive healthcare

In another agreement that furthers a common commitment to delivering inclusive healthcare, Dubai Health signed an MoU to establish the UAE-India Friendship Hospital (UIFH), a new not-for-profit initiative aimed at providing inclusive and accessible healthcare, in Dubai. The MoU was signed by Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, and Founding Trustees of the UIFH including Faizal Kottikollon, Chairman of KEF Holdings and Chairman of the UAE India Business Council - UAE Chapter (UIBC UC); Nilesh Ved, Chairman of Apparel Group and Founding Member of UIBC UC; Siddharth Balachandran, Executive Chairman of Buimerc Corporation and Founding Member of UIBC UC; Tariq Chauhan, Vice Chairman of EFS Facilities and Founding Member of UIBC UC; and Ramesh S Ramakrishnan, Chairman of Transworld Group.

The UAE-India Friendship Hospital (UIFH) is a joint philanthropic initiative endorsed at the leadership level by the governments of Dubai and India that aims to deliver high-quality, affordable healthcare services.

An eighth agreement was formalised between the Dubai Medical University (DMU) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the country’s top-ranked medical institute. The cooperation agreement, signed by His Excellency Eng. Yahya Saeed Lootah, Vice Chairman of the Board of DMU, and Ahamadulla Shariff, Head of the Department of Anatomy at AIIMS, aims to strengthen academic and research collaboration by promoting direct cooperation between faculty, administrative staff, departments, and research centres of both institutions.

Key areas of collaboration include student and staff exchange programmes, joint research in priority fields such as infectious diseases, metabolic disorders, and climate change, and the development of global health initiatives. The agreement also provides a framework for the exchange of academic materials and research publications. The agreement also covers cooperation with AIIMS in areas related to AI research, development, and digital transformation in medical education and healthcare.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.