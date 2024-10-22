Hamdan bin Mohammed launches digital platform set to accelerate global growth of over 100,000 start-ups, entrepreneurs

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence of the UAE, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Future Technology and Digital Economy, announced the launch of Ignyte, a dynamic digital platform that seeks to empower the next generation of start-ups and entrepreneurs on their journey toward global growth.

Curated by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Ignyte serves as a key initiative under the Dubai Digital Economy Strategy, designed to empower over 100,000 start-ups and entrepreneurs. As part of Dubai’s vision to become a leading global hub for entrepreneurship, the platform connects founders with a global network of investors, mentors, corporate organisations, and government entities, creating a comprehensive growth ecosystem.

To maximise the benefits for start-ups joining the platform, Ignyte aims to significantly expand its offerings by attracting 5,000 venture capitalists and investors, 5,000 vetted mentors and experts, over 500 corporate and government partners, and 5,000 exclusive perks. These perks will collectively help start-ups save more than $100 million.

Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said: “Ignyte represents a significant step forward in Dubai’s digital economy mandate and aligns with a core pillar of DIFC’s Strategy 2030, which is centred around enabling companies to grow faster than the market by focusing on innovation. By providing a global platform for start-ups to connect, innovate, and grow, DIFC is reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading hub for entrepreneurship and technological advancement.”

Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority and Member of the Dubai Higher Committee for Future Technology and Digital Economy, said: “DIFC continues to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global leader in technology and innovation. Ignyte is the latest initiative that reflects our commitment to Dubai’s Digital Economy Strategy, which aims to double the digital economy’s contribution by 2032. Through Ignyte, we will empower start-ups to have a greater economic impact and equip them to take on a larger role in shaping a digitally-driven future.”

Ignyte empowers start-ups and founders at every stage of their growth journey, from initial development to global expansion. By providing access to experienced mentors and industry experts who have navigated similar challenges, entrepreneurs can gain invaluable guidance. Through the platform, start-ups can also connect with potential investors, participate in networking events, and tap into exclusive offers that provide significant cost savings.

Ignyte bridges the gap between entrepreneurs and key stakeholders, including corporate organisations and government entities, creating opportunities for collaboration and innovation.

Ignyte also features a growing marketplace that offers exclusive perks and deals tailored for start-ups, ranging from productivity tools, cloud credits to CRMs and services. With plans to expand this selection to 5,000, the AI-powered marketplace provides personalised recommendations, helping start-ups find offers that are not available elsewhere. Additionally, it connects vendors with the start-up community, opening doors to new opportunities in an untapped market.

Additionally, the platform also introduces Ignyte Challenges, a competitive space for data scientists, AI enthusiasts, and innovators to showcase their skills. Ignyte Challenges will feature competitions in cutting-edge sectors such as AI, machine learning, and advanced technology, providing participants with opportunities to collaborate globally. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in AI challenges, with prizes awarded to top performers.

Additionally, investors who are on Ignyte can receive direct pitches from start-ups, enabling them to discover opportunities aligned with their investment criteria. By facilitating community engagement and event participation, the platform connects investors with mentors, entrepreneurs, and corporate leaders, addressing networking barriers and streamlining due diligence processes. This creates a vibrant ecosystem where both investors and start-ups can thrive, bridging gaps in funding and identifying innovative solutions.

Ignyte’s event feature is open to all community members, enabling start-ups to promote their own events and invite both the Ignyte community as well as the public. Members can organise their own events, while also viewing and attending events hosted by others.

Dubai’s strategic focus on encouraging innovation, advancing technology development, and digital transformation has given entrepreneurs and start-ups a solid foundation to thrive. Dubai was ranked second for ecosystem value within the MENA region and fifth among top 10 emerging ecosystems by early-stage funding amount in the Global Start-up Ecosystem Report 2024. The emirate achieved a perfect score of 10 in funding, reflecting its strong early-stage funding and investor activity. Its well-developed infrastructure, expanding connectivity, and cultural diversity have further enriched the start-up ecosystem.

Start-ups can register for Ignyte now at: Ignyte.ae

