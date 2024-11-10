12.21 AM Monday, 11 November 2024
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 05:13 06:28 12:06 15:12 17:37 18:52
11 November 2024
Advanced
Home

Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEO of Central Accounts Sector at Dubai Finance Department

Published
By E247

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, in his capacity as Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (89) of 2024 appointing Ahmad Ali Ahmad Meftah Al Marzouqi as CEO of the Central Accounts Sector at the Department of Finance.

The resolution is effective from October 1, 2024, and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 10 November 2024 20:37