Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEO of Central Accounts Sector at Dubai Finance Department

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, in his capacity as Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (89) of 2024 appointing Ahmad Ali Ahmad Meftah Al Marzouqi as CEO of the Central Accounts Sector at the Department of Finance.

The resolution is effective from October 1, 2024, and will be published in the Official Gazette.

