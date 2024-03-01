Hamdan bin Mohammed tours 2024 Dubai International Boat Show

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, today toured the 30th edition of the Dubai International Boat Show, the largest and most established marine lifestyle show in the Middle East, organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre at Dubai Harbour.

Speaking on the significance of the event, H.H. said: “Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the Dubai International Boat Show has once again stamped its mark as a leading gathering for the global maritime industry, as demonstrated by the presence of over 1,000 brands from 55 countries. With the world's marine sector converging on Dubai, the event in many ways embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to create a global hub where the emirate’s traditional strengths combine with innovation to offer new possibilities that anchor the future.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan further said the Dubai International Boat Show supports the aspiration embodied in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to establish the city as one of the world’s top three destinations for tourism and business over the next decade. This year’s event also further reinforces Dubai’s emergence as a major player in facilitating the global partnerships required to unlock the true potential of the maritime industry and usher in a fresh chapter of growth, he added.

The Middle East’s premier marine lifestyle show-piece has attracted the global nautical industry. More than 200 crafts are being displayed during the five-day event. H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was briefed about the various innovations, technologies, vessels, products and trends featured at the event that are changing the face of the maritime industry. One of the boats His Highness visited was the 80 Sunreef Power Eco, one of the world's most advanced electric motor yachts, being premiered at the event. The yacht incorporates cutting-edge sustainability technology to achieve unparalleled levels of sustainability and energy efficiency.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied on the tour by Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai World Trade Centre Authority; and Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, and Senior Advisor to Dubai International Boat Show.

Since its inception in 1992, the Dubai International Boat Show has grown in size and participation to become one of the world’s most prestigious boat shows. The 30th edition of the event, being held from 28 February to 3 March, showcases the craftsmanship of the world’s premier boatbuilders, exciting water sports, and the finer aspects of a nautical lifestyle from aviation and supercars to high-end fashion and marine-inspired art.

This year’s event serves as a comprehensive platform for premiering innovations, announcing new launches, and discovering fresh business opportunities with both global leaders and pioneers in the maritime industry.

