Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates CABSAT 2024 and Integrate Middle East 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre

His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, today officially inaugurated the 30th edition of CABSAT and second edition of Integrate Middle East at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). The flagship events for content creation, production, post-production, broadcast, satellite management, distribution, satcom, space tech, and the MENA Pro AV industries, being held from 21 – 23 May 2024, are expected to bring together 18,000 and 10,000 visitors respectively.



His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum toured both the exhibitions, along with Abdul Rahman Obaid Abu Al Shawareb, EVP of Protocol and Security at DWTC and Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, EVP of Venue Services Management at DWTC. His Highness visited various pavilions featuring prominent industry players from China, France, and Germany. Furthermore, during the first day of the exhibition, His Highness met with a range of exhibitors including YahSat, ArabSat, NileSat, First Gulf Company (FGC), PixoJam, Oasis Enterprises and Epson.



His Highness also watched a demonstration of the latest photorealistic set at the Virtual Production Studio by PixoJam, while First Gulf Company (FGC) presented a brief on its systems design, integration, installation and unparalleled support. Additionally, His Highness witnessed Oasis Enterprise’s showcase of its products and solutions that cater to diverse sectors including education, corporate, worship, healthcare, government organisations and agencies of all scales.



CABSAT 2024 has brought together more than 450 exhibitors from over 120 countries, and attracts a wide range of professionals including Engineers, System Integrators and Broadcasters within Digital, Content, Broadcast and Satellite; to Content Buyers, Sellers, Producers and Distributors, making it an ideal platform for networking and learning about the latest industry developments. CABSAT 2024 also boasts unique features such as the Co-Production Salon, a dedicated meeting lounge for business opportunities for investment in Arabic content.



Across the three days, the event’s conference offerings - the Content Congress, SATExpo Summit - will also convene over 150 globally renowned speakers and industry specialists who will lead discussions on key trends shaping the industry’s future.



Visitors will also have the opportunity to tour the world-class facilities offered by Dubai Studio City, which is the largest media, entertainment, and broadcasting hub in the region. Notably, the Dubai Studio City, a division of TECOM Group PJSC, also serves as a Strategic Partner of CABSAT 2024. The media hub is known for its superior media infrastructure, including the largest soundstage in the region, boutique studios, backlots, production offices, and recording studios.



“Embracing digitisation and harnessing the power of local talent can transform the regional creative industry’s outlook, and Dubai is firmly at the forefront of this evolution,” said Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, and Dubai Production City at TECOM Group PJSC.



“Dubai Studio City is accelerating the city’s vision for artistic and cultural excellence through its continued support for the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy, and as the Strategic Partner of CABSAT 2024, we are proud to advance the vital role and promising prospects of the regional entertainment, broadcasting, and media industries.”



The second edition of Integrate Middle East (Integrate ME), which is co-located with CABSAT 2024, aims to convene Pro AV and system integration tech leaders while attracting buyers from across MENA’s diverse sectors. Integrate ME 2024 features 250 exhibitors from 120 countries, showcasing an innovative lineup of Pro AV products and solutions.



With interactive offerings like digital signage, smart home simulators, multi-conference demo arenas, interactive learning zones, lighting shows, and cutting-edge educational technologies, among others, Integrate ME 2024 is also set to replicate the success of its inaugural edition held in 2023.



The IME Summit will explore important topics pertaining to AI and Hybrid Pro AV such as immersive storytelling, digital installations, Pro AV innovation, the future of entertainment architecture, use of AI in built environment, Pro AV software integration, and the potential of mixed reality market experiences, with renowned speakers and industry experts promising remarkable insights and networking opportunities for visitors.



Abhishek Ganapathy, Director, Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “We are thrilled to celebrate the 30th anniversary of CABSAT 2024 along with the second edition of Integrate Middle East 2024, the flagship events uniting leading players from the media, broadcast, satellite, and Pro AV industries. The strategic co-location promises exhibitors and visitors an avenue for growth and networking.



Businesses can leverage this platform to showcase their latest offerings to potential clients, while content creators and media enthusiasts can gain insights into relevant trends shaping the industry. We welcome visitors from around the globe to visit the premier events and make the most of this unique opportunity.”

Together, the 30th edition of CABSAT and the second edition of Integrate Middle East are anticipated to facilitate a transformative platform for both visitors and exhibitors to uncover emerging business opportunities across key sectors like education, media, entertainment, hospitality, retail, communication, corporate, events, and real estate.

