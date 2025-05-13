Hasher bin Maktoum opens CABSAT, Integrate Middle East and inaugural SATExpo Middle East

- CABSAT’s 31st edition to host more than 700 exhibiting brands from 120 countries, while third edition of Integrate Middle East draws more than 700 brands from 75 countries

- SatExpo launch event welcomes industry giants like Intelsat, Arabsat, Nilesat, Eutelsat, Eshailsat, Gulfsat and Neo Space Group

His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, today, officially inaugurated the 31st edition of CABSAT, the inaugural edition of SATExpo Middle East, and the third edition of Integrate Middle East, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Organised by DWTC, these flagship events for content creation, post-production, broadcast, satellite management, distribution, satcom, space tech, and Pro AV industries, are being held from May 13 to 15, 2025. CABSAT 2025 is expected to welcome over 18,000 visitors, while SATExpo Middle East is poised to host over 8,000 guests, and Integrate Middle East is set to welcome around 10,000.

His Highness Sheikh Hasher toured the exhibitions, accompanied by Abdul Rahman Obaid Abu Al Shawareb, Executive Vice President of Protocol and Security at DWTC, visited various industry pavilions and exhibitor stands, meeting with an array of exhibitors and partners across the three events including Ross Video, Live Media, and Panasonic at CABSAT and Integrate Middle East. His Highness also visited stands of ArabSat, Nilesat and Eutelsat among others at SatExpo Middle East.

Across three days, CABSAT is set to attract more than 700 exhibiting brands from over 120 countries. Moreover, 150 globally renowned speakers and industry specialists are set to lead discussions on key trends shaping the industry at the show’s Content Congress. The exhibition offers effective platforms for networking and knowledge-sharing, including the Co-Production Salon, a dedicated meeting lounge for exploring opportunities in the Arabic content creation landscape.

Alex Nicholl, Vice President at Dubai World Trade Centre, stated: “It is a privilege to witness the growing momentum behind CABSAT, Integrate Middle East, and the inaugural SATExpo Middle East, each a testament to the strength of collaboration across industries and borders. At Dubai World Trade Centre, we are proud to bring together communities of innovators, creators, and thought leaders who are shaping the future of their respective fields. These events not only highlight the region’s growing influence in media, satellite, and Pro AV sectors, but also reflect our continued commitment to fostering meaningful connections, driving knowledge exchange, and supporting the ambitions of our partners from around the world.”

Visitors to CABSAT will also have the chance to tour the world-class production facilities offered by Dubai Studio City, a strategic partner of CABSAT 2025. The largest media, entertainment and broadcasting hub in the region, Dubai Studio City features the largest soundstage in the region, and the biggest water tank in the MENA, plus boutique studios, backlots, production offices and recording studios.

Commenting on Dubai Studio City’s role as the Strategic Partner of CABSAT, Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, and in5, part of TECOM Group PJSC, said: “Innovation is rewriting the future of the global media industry, and Dubai Studio City is a uniting platform for diverse voices to contribute to this transformation. Curated to strengthen the regional media value chain, our ecosystems are shaping a new narrative for our industry. At this year’s edition of CABSAT, we will look to further empower global talent and champion groundbreaking media innovation that supports the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy.”

Integrate Middle East 2025, co-located with CABSAT, stands out as a one-of-a-kind platform bringing together Pro AV and system integration tech leaders alongside buyers from diverse sectors. The event features more than 700 brands from over 75 countries, highlighting the latest innovations in Pro AV products and solutions.

The launch event of SATExpo Middle East 2025 welcomes industry giants like Intelsat (USA), Arabsat (KSA), Nilesat (Egypt), Eutelsat (France), Eshailsat (Qatar), Gulfsat (Kuwait), and Neo Space Group (KSA), while the conference segment, the SATExpo Summit, features distinguished figures including Prof. Dr. Klaus Schilling, who will be delivering a keynote presentation on space industry responsibility in Earth observation; and Prof. Sherif Sedky, CEO of the Egyptian Space Agency (EgSA) and Chair of the 67th Session of UN COPUOS, who will take part in an inspiring fireside chat to highlight the role of space agencies in empowering SMEs and promoting inclusivity within the space sector.

