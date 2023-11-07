Himatrix Group Inaugurates AED 33 Million Phase One of First Regional Laboratory, Research, and Training Centre at Dubai Industrial City

Himatrix Group, a leading player in laboratory, industrial, and analytical equipment has inaugurated phase one of its first application laboratory, research, and training centre, with a total investment value of AED 33 million.



Spanning 45,000 sq.ft., the facility at Dubai Industrial City, part of TECOM Group PJSC, will support Himatrix Group’s vision for growth and expansion during 2024 in regional and international markets by leveraging the district’s strategic geographic location and links to regional and global transportation hubs, including Jebel Ali seaport, Al Maktoum International Airport, intra-regional highway networks and soon, an Etihad Rail freight terminal.



Himatrix Group is the parent company of entities including Himatrix Measurements Equipment’s, Himatrix Measurement Laboratory, Matrix Packing Materials Manufacturing, and Icpro Technologies. With state-of-the-art technology installed at the facility, the new hub is designed to accommodate Himatrix Group’s planned recruitment of additional specialists to support its 100-strong workforce, which will be based at the new centre.



“Industrialisation-led economic growth requires that manufacturers have access to an environment that not only encourages innovation but also empowers local production,” said Saud Abu Alshawareb, on behalf of Dubai Industrial City.



“Himatrix Group’s inauguration at Dubai Industrial City is a testament to market confidence in our ecosystem, which embodies the goals of the Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ strategies to promote the manufacturing sector’s expansion in the UAE and beyond. Such specialised laboratories strengthen the industrial cycle that our ecosystem offers to its customers, and we welcome Himatrix Group to unlock opportunities and target further growth from its new base at our district.”



The company plans to expand its partnerships with global leaders in the field of instrumentation engineering, such as Radwag, Sciex, Ametek, Kruss and Wipotec, and present them with new technology opportunities, through the facility.



Nadeer Ali, Founder and Managing Director of Himatrix Group, said: “Innovative ventures such as our new facility at Dubai Industrial City will provide our Middle East customers with unparalleled service quality, setting new benchmarks in customer service not only for the pharmaceutical sector but also for other industries requiring advanced measurement technologies.



“We are proud to unveil our new establishment in the heart of Dubai. For us, it represents not just a space for further innovation but more significantly, another step toward excellence. This facility is a crucial part of our mission to deliver exceptional solutions for our clients and guide them through the latest trends and updates in the realm of mass measurement metrology, analytical science, and physical testing.”



Established in 2004, Dubai Industrial City is among the region’s leading industrial manufacturing and logistics hubs, serving as a catalyst for the strengthening of the UAE’s industrial sector as the home of more than 800 customers including global industry leaders such as Himalaya, A P Moeller-Maersk, and Unilever, and over 300 operational factories.



Dubai Industrial City is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of 10 business districts, including Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, and Dubai Design District (d3).





