In the presence of Ahmed bin Saeed..Dubai Free Zones Council Collaborates with Economic Security Center of Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Free Zones (DFZ) Council, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Dubai Free Zones Council and the Economic Security Center of Dubai, which was signed by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Secretary General of DFZ Council, and His Excellency Faisal Yousef bin Sulaitin, Executive Director of the Economic Security Center of Dubai.



Commenting on the agreement, His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni said: “The signing of the MoU is in line with the shared commitment of both parties’ role in aligning with the strategic direction of Dubai and the wider UAE, especially in the areas relevant to both parties, such as security and economy. It also reflects their shared goal in providing a conducive business environment in Dubai, based on security and the investment environment. Both parties are keen to further advance this strategic partnership, with the aim of unifying efforts in spreading institutional awareness and sustainability in achieving excellence, as well as exchanging information.”



For his part, His Excellency Faisal bin Sulaitin said: “This memorandum of understanding is a strategic partnership that boosts ease of doing business, contributes to knowledge and information exchange, and streamlines efforts to increase growth and development.”







