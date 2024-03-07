Innovative Minds Unite at Future Majlis Workshop to Shape Marketing's Future

Aiming to foster professional growth and update industry standards, the "Future Majlis" held its debut workshop on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, titled "Prospects and Challenges for Marketers in 2024." The event marked the beginning of an initiative led by Dubai Media in partnership with the Dubai Media Academy and Galal and Karawi Management Consultancy. Renowned industry experts shared critical insights into the evolving landscape of marketing, addressing current challenges and future opportunities.

The session shed light on the latest trends in marketing, focusing on new emerging marketing trends, changing consumer behaviors, applications of artificial intelligence in marketing, and a special focus on new generation of consumers. The discussions also ventured into the challenges faced by the industry, offering advice on how companies can use these insights to stay ahead of the curve, boost their competitive edge, and foster sustainable growth.

Renowned speakers at the workshop offered profound insights into the marketing industry's current and future landscape. This event aligns with Dubai Media's goals to polish professional skills, broaden knowledge, and encourage cooperation among professionals and organizations. The "Future Majlis" initiatives aim to foster an innovative and progressive atmosphere, focusing on the evolving dynamics of marketing. They support the enhancement of institutional and individual competencies in media and marketing, addressing the needs of upcoming generations. Moreover, the initiative is committed to forging local and global partnerships, creating specialized labs, and publishing insightful research on the future of key sectors.

In this context, Abdulwahid Jumaa emphasized Dubai Media's commitment to opening new horizons for entrepreneurs, professionals, innovators, and specialists in various fields. The focus is on enhancing professional dialogue among them, enabling them to envision the future of the marketing sector and keep pace with the qualitative leaps and notable developments it is experiencing. He stated, "Through the 'Future Majlis, we aim to create a conducive environment that strengthens relationships among specialists in this field, facilitating the exchange of experiences and understanding societal trends and diverse requirements. This enables them to develop strategies that align with the consumption patterns of the audience." He added, "Dubai Media's establishment of a platform for professional dialogue is a recognition of the nature of the needs of the marketing sector amid significant economic and social changes. This contributes to empowering experts, professionals, and specialists to explore opportunities and harness the potential of artificial intelligence tools in refining marketing strategies, improving business performance, and enhancing customer experiences." Jumaa expressed his satisfaction with the rich discussions during the workshop, encouraging entrepreneurs to focus on the aspirations of future generations and contribute to building a promising professional future.

Jumaa confirmed that the workshop is a preliminary step towards holding a series of discussion sessions and dialogues that shed light on the sector's trends, developments, tools, and ways to leverage them to face future challenges.

"AI's astonishing advancements are set to revolutionize the marketing landscape," stated Ahmed Zarouni, VP of Information Technology, Author, and Key Opinion Leader, at the event. "These technologies promise to elevate productivity, enabling marketers to focus on creativity and strategy, thus driving unprecedented growth and efficiency.”

Asem Galal, Managing Partner at Galal & Karawi Management Consulting, and moderator of the event, remarked, "True change within any community begins with open, meaningful discussions. We are immensely proud to collaborate with Dubai Media on their Future Majlis initiative, joining forces with the wider ecosystem to cultivate professional dialogue and shape the future together.”

Carine Bouery, Head of Marketing at Positive Zero, extolled the virtues of collaboration and innovation, describing the Future Majlis as "another promising ‘galaxy in the universe’ - an interconnected space that brings together talented people and data-driven resources from the region to form constellations of new forms of intelligence, information, and inspiration catered around the region’s needs".

Alexander Rauchut, Chief Consumer Officer at e& International, emphasized the importance of continuous dialogue among stakeholders to shape the future. He noted, "We can’t have enough spaces where several stakeholders of our future - business leaders, education leaders, future stars, customers, and many more - come together and discuss views and visions", highlighting the importance of such forums in fostering a collaborative approach to future challenges.

Dr. Nikolina Ljepava, Department Chair of Management at the American University in the Emirates, praised the initiative's comprehensive approach. She remarked, "The Future Majlis initiative is a visionary project that will unite organizations, governmental institutions, seasoned professionals, and the next generation of innovators and future leaders in creating a positive impact in society and business". Her words underscored the workshop's role in nurturing young talent and promoting lifelong learning and continuous professional development as pillars of future market readiness.

The workshop underscored the need for marketing professionals to adapt to changing consumer behaviors, leverage artificial intelligence, and focus on sustainability and social responsibility. It also highlighted the importance of specialized events like the Future Majlis in creating supportive ecosystems for innovation and growth.

About Future Majlis:

Future Majlis is a pioneering platform aimed at cultivating innovation and expertise in the marketing sector. Through workshops, masterclasses, and collaborative projects, it seeks to empower professionals and shape the future of marketing.

For further information, please visit www.futuremajlis.com

