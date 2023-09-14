International Labour Organisation organises training programmes for MoHRE inspectors

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has organised two training programmes in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), designed to upskill MoHRE inspectors, providing them with the necessary abilities to perform their duties in line with the highest international quality standards.

Organising the programmes, which were attended by 30 inspectors, forms part of a cooperation agreement between the two entities in the field of inspection and occupational health and safety. The Ministry had signed the agreement with the ILO, which calls for organising six training programmes, in June 2023.

With this partnership, the MoHRE aims to enhance the skills and capabilities of inspectors and to address violations and infringements to relevant international laws and agreements, such as forced labour and human trafficking, in addition to outlining methods to identify and combat these issues – all of which are subjects covered in the training programmes.

The programmes also include courses designed to develop inspectors’ decision-making skills and ability to take necessary actions, as well as offering a thorough review of the UAE’s labour-related legislation, compared to Arab and international labour standards, and exploring ways to enhance institutional labour inspection capabilities.

The programmes also focus on improving inspectors’ skills and efficiency to keep pace with rapid developments in the UAE labour market, enabling them to remain updated on the latest global practices in the field of inspection, as well as global standards for labour inspection and occupational safety and health, along with labour inspection policies and planning methods.

Mohsin Al Nassi, Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection Affairs at MoHRE, said, “We are committed to implementing the UAE’s vision to strengthen its strategic partnership with international institutions, develop the labour inspection system in the country, and train and upskill labour inspectors. We remain dedicated to enforcing the law in addition to our international agreements, and with that in mind, this partnership was established to develop our inspection teams to strongly address violations, protect rights and safeguard the advancement we have made in the labour market.”

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.