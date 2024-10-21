Jordan Belfort Joins DMCC as Guest Speaker at Dubai Precious Metals Conference 2024, Unveiling Future of Metals Trade Report

Globally renowned entrepreneur and best-selling author Jordan Belfort to deliver an exclusive speech at the Dubai Precious Metals Conference 2024

Speech to explore trends in the precious metals and digital assets space, business leadership, sales and entrepreneurship, and cultivating winning investment strategies

Event agenda to cover the impact of BRICS policies and geopolitics on physical gold trade, traceability and responsible sourcing, and the role of AI and technology

DMCC to unveil its forthcoming Future of Trade: Precious Metals report on the current state of gold and silver markets

The 12th edition of the Dubai Precious Metals Conference will be held on 18-19 November 2024 at JAFZA One Convention Centre. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.dpmc.ae/

DMCC – the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has announced that the globally renowned entrepreneur, best-selling author and former Wall Street trader Jordan Belfort, best known as the “Wolf of Wall Street”, will deliver an exclusive speech at this year’s Dubai Precious Metals Conference (DPMC).

With decades of experience in financial markets and corporate sales, Belfort will bring a unique perspective to the precious metals industry as it faces an increasingly complex landscape. His exclusive speech will focus on first-hand insights into business leadership, navigating the complexities of sales and entrepreneurship and cultivating winning investment strategies. He will also provide his perspective on the rise of digital currencies and the role of emerging technologies in transforming traditional financial systems.

The 2024 DPMC agenda promises vibrant discussions on how BRICS nations and supply and demand dynamics are reshaping the physical gold trade, how the industry can improve traceability and responsible sourcing, and how greater innovation and adoption of technology will impact these important areas.

DMCC will also unveil its forthcoming Future of Trade: Precious Metals report, with key insights into the current state of gold and silver markets, geopolitical realignment and the return of gold as a safe store of wealth, gold as an alternative means of exchange to the US dollar in global commodity markets, and the rise of a new gold trade corridor across Asia with Dubai at its centre, among other topics.

Jordan Belfort commented: “I’m thrilled to be part of the Dubai Precious Metals Conference-- one of the world’s premier platforms for discussing the gold and precious metals industry. As investors try to navigate this complex industry, DMCC’s flagship conference can provide insights and connections to help make informed decisions. This is an opportunity for investors to get together, share ideas, and better understand the dynamic of the market and its impact on their business... and I have to say, there’s no better place to do that than right here in Dubai.”

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: "Resilience is a fundamental strength in business, and none more so than in the precious metals industry. From prospecting through to trading and investment, it is an industry that requires a significant amount of grit and determination. As one of the most resilient people I have ever met, it gives me great pleasure to welcome Jordan Belfort back to Dubai for this year's DPMC, where he will deliver an exclusive speech. With a wealth of experience and knowledge, Jordan's unique perspective on investment and acumen in identifying opportunity will bring huge value to the event, and open the door to discussions on the industry's most pressing challenges."

The DPMC has become one of the most important events in the international gold and precious metals industry calendar, bringing together some of the most influential voices including business leaders, government representatives, industry veterans and other key stakeholders to shape the future of the precious metals landscape.

For additional information on how to join the conference, please visit https://www.dpmc.ae/

