Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves Mina Zayed Fisherman’s Wharf development plans

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has approved development plans for the Mina Zayed Fisherman’s Wharf project during a tour of the area that included a visit to the newly opened Fish Market.

His Highness inspected the facilities and amenities of the new project, which are part of a larger development plan for the Mina Zayed area and reflect Abu Dhabi's heritage as a port city.

His Highness reviewed the project’s masterplan which includes a new plant, fruit and vegetable market, specialised markets for meat, carpets, dates, spices, antiques, books, food and beverage outlets, and a wholesale market.

During the tour of the newly opened Fish Market, His Highness was briefed on the project’s adherence to the highest standards of modern construction and the implementation of world-class services and facilities for shop owners, fishermen and customers.

He also received updates on how the interior design incorporates themes associated with the Abu Dhabi’s fishing trade and preserves the identity and authenticity of the original fish market’s history of more than 40 years.

H.H. was accompanied by Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman, Department of Finance and Chairman, Modon Properties; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General, Executive Council; Abdulla Al Sahi, Managing Director, Modon Properties; and Bill O’Regan, CEO, Modon Properties.

Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, said: "Mina Zayedholds prominent status in the past and present of Abu Dhabi. Today, its development as an integrated commercial destination ensures its continuity as a vital part of the future of the emirate. We are pleased to contribute to realising Abu Dhabi's vision through development activities that boost the economy and elevate the emirate's regional and global status. Mina Zayed is a component of this vision, and the evolving infrastructure is bringing increased benefits to traders, investors, and visitors.”

The Mina Zayed redevelopment project is led by ModonProperties, which specialises in creating vibrant destinations in Abu Dhabi.

The revitalisation of Mina Zayed, one of the emirate’s most historic landmarks, reflects Abu Dhabi's ongoing economic diversification strategy. It will bolster the socio-economic progress of the emirate, and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s global position as a key destination for trade and commerce.

