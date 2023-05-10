Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Annual Investment Meeting 2023

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended the 12th Annual Investment Meeting (AIM Global 2023), being held in the emirate for the first time at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

During the visit to the event, which is being held under His Highness’ patronage, Sheikh Khaled met with key decision-makers, industry experts, investors, and senior representatives of local and global companies providing smart cities solutions and technology services.

He also toured the pavilions of several countries and those of local and international entities and companies.

Sheikh Khaled's visit included a tour of the Sustainable City’s pavilion, which offers a working model for future cities guided by three sustainability pillars – social, environmental, and economic.

H.H. also visited the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) pavilion and was briefed on unicorn businesses worth US$4 billion that are keen to explore investments to establish their local presence in Abu Dhabi. In addition, he visited the event’s startup exhibition space featuring 190 SMEs from more than 80 countries under the umbrella of Hub71.

His Highness was accompanied by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Al Zaabi said, “With generational developments influencing and reshaping the global economy, it is vital that we bring together key players to discuss and devise strategies to tap into the potential opportunities that are emerging. Backed by strong fundamentals and a strategic vision that places sustainability and human development at the top of its priorities, Abu Dhabi’s Falcon Economy is soaring.

"Our recently announced GDP figures reaffirm Abu Dhabi’s economic competitiveness, strength, and resilience, having grown a remarkable 9.3% in 2022, the highest growth rate in the Middle East and North Africa region.”

Organised by the ADDED and supported by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the event is being held under the theme :The Investment Paradigm Shift: Future Investment Opportunities to Foster Sustainable Economic Growth, Diversity and Prosperity".

More than 16,000 participants from around 170 countries around the world are attending the event, which features more than 100 dialogue forums and more than 600 speakers, leading engaging talks, and panel discussions, in addition to the workshops and presentations supervised by experts in finance and business and academic experts in the field of economics.

