Khalifa Fund and The Accounter sign a Memorandum of Understanding to Provide UAE Entrepreneurs with Key Financial Services

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Accounter, a UAE-based entity specialising in providing accounting and taxation solutions to SMEs via its innovative mobile and web app solution. The partnership aims to support Khalifa Fund entrepreneurs by offering them access to accounting and financial services, helping them grow and be in control of their financials.

SMEs will benefit from The Accounter's efficient and instant services, which are offered through its smart mobile and web app with instant reflection on financial reports and easy communication on document level. The users of the app are simply requested to upload pictures of their bills, with very minimal input allowing the platform to take of the rest. This innovative platform offers its services through cost-saving options, with free subscriptions for less active businesses and a minimal subscription amount starting at only AED 150 per month for active businesses. Additionally, companies registered in Khalifa Fund will receive a special rate, further supporting their financial management needs.

H.E. Alia Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, by stating: "We are delighted to partner with The Accounter to provide industry-leading accounting and financial solutions to the SMEs and entrepreneurs supported by Khalifa Fund. This partnership will further empower UAE entrepreneurs by simplifying their accounting processes, helping them make informed decisions, and ensuring compliance with UAE's regulatory requirements."

Fadi Elghattis, CEO and Founder of The Accounter stated: "We at The Accounter are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Khalifa Fund. This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to better serve the needs of SMEs and entrepreneurs in optimizing their accounting processes in the simplest and most affordable way possible. We believe that this partnership will provide Khalifa Fund members with the tools and support they need to succeed in today's competitive business landscape. Our team looks forward to working closely with Khalifa Fund to deliver innovative solutions that help our clients achieve their financial goals."

The Accounter, established in 2020, offers a unique multisided platform business model that connects accountants and SMEs, providing affordable and easier than ever bookkeeping, accounting and tax solutions for SMEs. The platform also creates an additional source of income for accountants. The platform has already generated data based on 100,000 documents received from customers, showcasing its efficiency and effectiveness in serving SMEs.

The partnership between Khalifa Fund and The Accounter highlights Khalifa Fund's commitment to supporting SMEs in the UAE by providing them with accessible and affordable accounting and financial solutions, empowering them to grow and succeed in the competitive business landscape.

For more information regarding The Accounter and its services, please visit the link below:

www.theaccounter.com

