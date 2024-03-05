Knowledge Fund Establishment and National Bonds launch ‘The Young Investor’ programme

Investor’ programme, the Middle East's first financial education initiative designed to inculcate financial literacy among youth.

This initiative aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the Dubai Social Agenda 33 that were announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Both agendas seek to establish Dubai as a top education hub by developing the sector to match the city's future goals and enhancing its human capital through providing high-quality education.

The first phase of ‘The Young Investor’ programme will be implemented across three branches of ‘Dubai Schools’, a project launched in 2021 to create an Emirati schooling model that provides a global standard of education rooted in national values. The Knowledge Fund Establishment and National Bonds will collaborate on developing, designing and implementing the programme in ‘Dubai Schools’, ensuring that financial literacy is integrated into their educational curriculum.

The educational programme begins with students in grades five and six, aiming to introduce financial knowledge at a young age. The strategic initiative aligns with national efforts to promote financial literacy and underscores the commitment of the Knowledge Fund Establishment and National Bonds to nurturing financially literate and responsible communities from childhood onwards.

Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, Chief Executive Officer of the Knowledge Fund Establishment, said: “We are excited to announce the launch of this pioneering programme aimed at promoting financial literacy from a young age. We are also delighted to work with National Bonds to develop the programme and implement it across ‘Dubai Schools’ as well as other schools in the emirate. By investing in equipping future generations with essential financial skills, our aim is to empower them to grasp the principles of saving, budgeting and investing.”

Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer at National Bonds, said: “‘The 'Young Investor' programme represents a significant step forward in financial education for school children. By imparting financial knowledge, we empower students to navigate financial complexities and cultivate sound money management habits, laying the foundation for a financially educated society.”

The programme comprises six modules aimed at equipping students with a strong understanding of financial fundamentals. The initial module focuses on the importance of managing money effectively. Following modules address payment methods, loans and debts, savings and investments, insurance protection plans (with a focus on Takaful), and culminate with comprehensive financial planning in the sixth module.

By integrating interactive elements, practical exercises and workshops into the programme, students have the opportunity to apply their knowledge in real-life scenarios. This forward-thinking approach ensures that students will not only understand financial concepts but also develop the critical thinking and problem-solving skills necessary for making informed financial decisions and shaping the economic landscape of tomorrow.

