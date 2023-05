The Dubai Land Department has recorded the sale of a land plot in the vicinity of Al Maktoum International Airport, located in the Airport City area, for a value of AED 660 million.

The land has an area of 14.6 million square feet (1.3 million square meters).

Consequently, the price per square foot, based on the completed sale transaction, amounts to AED 45.2."

