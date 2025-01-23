Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for building vital societies, sustainable economies

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), participated in a session titled “Mass Events: Massive Gains” during the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The session examined the transformative potential of the creative economy and its pivotal role in driving economic growth and community development.

It convened a distinguished group of global figures, including business leaders and policymakers, providing a dynamic platform to exchange insights on leveraging the experience economy as a catalyst for inclusive and sustainable progress.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa emphasised Dubai's strategic positioning as a global cultural hub. This vision is driven by a core principle at the heart of the UAE and Dubai governments: prioritising the happiness and well-being of its people and creating a better quality of life. This focus shapes every strategy and informs the development of platforms that allow the creative industry to thrive.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa underscored the vital role of culture in shaping social fabric, formulating identity, and connecting people. She highlighted the unique social tapestry of the UAE, where 180 nationalities coexist harmoniously, each celebrating its own identity and contributing to Dubai's distinct character.

She further explained that when formulating strategies, Dubai chooses to re-evaluate industry needs and what people truly require, particularly within the creative sector, rather than simply benchmarking against existing best practices.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa emphasised the importance of public-private partnerships (PPPs), noting that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, consistently champions collaboration with the private sector.

The government's investments in infrastructure, mirroring the private sector's pace, have fostered strong trust, leading to private sector execution of numerous cultural and creative initiatives.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa also highlighted Expo 2020 Dubai as a prime example of successful collaboration and inclusivity, particularly the provision of individual pavilions for each participating country, reflecting H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's vision for Expo as a unifying platform, a testament to the region's capabilities, and a source of pride for the UAE and the Middle East.

Addressing audience questions regarding security at mass events, H.H. Sheikha Latifa elaborated on Dubai's approach, referencing Expo 2020, which hosted numerous heads of state. She emphasised the importance of striking a balance between rigorous security and ensuring attendees feel safe and free.

This balance, she explained, is achieved through meticulous planning, local and international collaboration, foresight, and robust crisis management strategies. Answering a question about the digital versus experience economy, Sheikha Latifa acknowledged the imperative of integrating digital strategies into physical events for enhanced accessibility and inclusivity, a lesson underscored by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The session, expertly moderated by Supriya Srivastava, Executive International Editor at Business Insider, brought together an esteemed panel of global leaders and experts who shared profound insights into the creative economy's transformative potential. The panel included Sir Martin Sorrell, CEO of S4Capital; Patrice Louvet, CEO of Ralph Lauren; and Anna Marks, Chair of the Board of Deloitte Global.

The session delved into the transformative role of arts and culture, demonstrating how these elements can transcend their traditional roles as entertainment mediums to become vital drivers of economic growth and societal progress.

Panellists explored the potential of large-scale events to act as catalysts for economic growth, infrastructure enhancement, and community resilience.

The session underscored Dubai's exemplary model of achieving a harmonious balance between economic development and sustainability. Participants highlighted that Dubai’s remarkable experience, under the visionary leadership of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, offers globally inspiring lessons on seamlessly integrating innovation and leadership to drive comprehensive and inclusive development.

The UAE is taking part in the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, held from January 20 to 24, with a high-level delegation led by H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The delegation comprises more than 100 distinguished representatives, including private sector leaders, business executives, and government officials, reflecting the UAE’s active and impactful engagement in this influential global gathering.

As a premier international platform, the World Economic Forum fosters collaboration across all key development sectors, with a particular focus on advancing economic progress. The UAE's participation underscores its commitment to shaping global dialogues and forging partnerships that promote sustainable growth and prosperity for all.

