LinkedIn:UAE workforce maintains post-pandemic confidence as 77%3 consider job switch in 2023

By Emirates247

New research from LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, has revealed signs of confidence amongst the UAE workforce as they show resilience to the persisting global economic uncertainty.

Although hiring has slowed down by 10.1% during the month of December 2022 in comparison to the same month in 2021, LinkedIn’s survey has shown that 74%1 of UAE professionals are confident in securing a new role, with just 10%2 saying that they lack this confidence. Interestingly, the same percentage (74%1) say they are confident to push for promotions and new opportunities, and almost 7 in 10 feel they have the confidence to push for a pay raise.

Despite the increase in confidence to grow in their current role, 77%3 of professionals are considering changing their job in 2023. The top three reasons for considering the switch are higher pay (37%), better work-life balance (34%), and the respondents feeling confident in their abilities to land better roles (31%).

Flexibility is a key driver for career moves

The survey observes that while many workers feel more confident in their career prospects, concerns about job security and a preference for remote work options remain prevalent.

72% of workers surveyed said that, if offered a new job or promotion that requires them to be in the office full time, they would decline the opportunity in favour of a hybrid or remote work policy.

Millennials actively looking for new roles in 2023 due to dissatisfaction at current job

The growing appetite for switching jobs is highest among millennials, who show almost 15% more confidence in job searching, interviewing and in their ability to secure better jobs in 2023 than their younger colleagues.

This can be attributed to the fact that 81%4 of the millennial age group feels that their employer is not invested in them, which is almost 25% greater than similar concerns expressed by Gen Z. Additionally, millennials feel 46%4 more undervalued at work with a significant number of them not feeling motivated enough (65%4), and that their wages do not require them to show higher levels of commitment (71%4).

Gen Z holds back on seeking new opportunities due to economic challenges

Gen Z employees are concerned (7% more than millennials) that their employers have not dealt with the current economic uncertainty very well, leading to greater worry about job security. This distress could be a leading factor in them feeling 6% less committed to their current jobs than millennials, with external commitments taking priority over work.

Ali Matar, Head of LinkedIn MENA and EMEA growth hub, says: “Despite economic uncertainty and the slump in global hiring that’s trickled its way into the region, we’re still seeing a significant number of professionals looking to either grow within their organizations or switch jobs in 2023, many driven by the desire for bigger salaries as the global cost of living goes up. Workforces clearly know their value within the job market and are taking charge of their career by investing in new skills. It’s clear that since the pandemic, professionals have become much more resilient and we’re seeing this in their confidence to tackle the year ahead.”

LinkedIn’s tips on how to invest in your career in 2023:

● Create a standout profile: Be sure your LinkedIn profile is up to date to stand out to recruiters. LinkedIn members with a profile photo have 21 times more views and up to 9 times more connection requests than members who don’t. Be sure to include a short summary of your background and highlight your key skills. You can also let recruiters and your network know you’re open to new opportunities by enabling the ‘Open to Work’ feature on your profile.

● Look for in-demand roles: Whilst the job market as a whole is tightening, LinkedIn’s Jobs on the Rise data shows roles in areas such as sales, tech and real-estate are among the fastest-growing jobs in UAE. If you’re looking at a career change, making a smart choice on what industry you enter is essential.

● Get interview ready: Employers will be looking for the best fit, so before each application, think - why is this role for you? How can you demonstrate that? Why should they hire you over someone else? By using tools like LinkedIn interview prep, you can prepare yourself for any interview.

● Invest in yourself: Online courses can bridge the gap when learning new skills or brushing up on existing ones. For job seekers, it's vital to understand the skills that are in demand, what skills you have that are transferable and what skills you need to learn. Over 40% of companies globally rely on skills to identify candidates, so think about the 5 most relevant skills for the job you want and add them to your profile. LinkedIn Learning has over 18,000 courses available, for anyone looking to upskill, including free access to Build a Career You Love No Matter the Market to help job seekers prepare for their next career move. Make use of the several LinkedIn Learning courses available to help you develop your skills such as Creating Great First Impressions, Finding a Remote Job and Finding a Job at Companies That Embrace Diversity and Inclusion.These courses are available for free until 30 June 2023.

