'Make it in the Emirates' concludes with new industrial projects valued over AED11 billion

The fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates, the UAE’s premier industrial platform, concluded today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre after a four-day run. Held under the theme “Advanced Industries. Accelerated”, the event was hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), organized by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company Group , and held alongside strategic partners the Ministry of Culture, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and ADNOC.

The event drew broad participation from local and international stakeholders and featured innovative showcases by leading industrial and technology companies and pioneering innovators.

Spanning 68,000 square meters of exhibition space, this year’s edition was the most expansive and comprehensive. It attracted over 122,000 visitors and participants — more than 20 times the number of attendees at the third edition.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said: “Thanks to our leadership’s vision, guidance, and support, the UAE’s industrial sector is experiencing a true transformation with a wide-reaching impact across various sectors, particularly trade and the economy. The fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates achieved unprecedented success owing to the support and patronage of esteemed leaders who visited the platform, toured the exhibition, and directed us to continue advancing this vital sector, given its significant role in economic diversification and achieving our national sustainable development goals.

“The world is now witnessing the dawn of a new industrial era — one led by ideas, accelerated by technology, and shaped by agility and adaptability to evolving changes. Industry is vital in creating added economic value, improving productivity, generating employment opportunities, building advanced and resilient infrastructure, developing an export-oriented production base, and boosting GDP. Countries with a strong industrial foundation enjoy sustainable economic growth, ensure a prosperous and bright future, and contribute meaningfully to the advancement of societies. Investing in manufacturing is investing in an advanced economy. Every investment in this sector creates a multiplier effect by stimulating the growth of related sectors. Therefore, the Make it in the Emirates platform is a gateway to strengthening our industrial sector. We are committed to developing this platform further, expanding its impact, and increasing its contribution to attracting major industrial companies, localizing strategic products, and building a competitive, knowledge-based industrial base — all of which reinforce the UAE’s position as a global partner in shaping the future of industry.

"Guided by our leadership’s foresight and strategic vision, the UAE has successfully established a pioneering model translate plans and programs into tangible outcomes, recognized by both local and global leaders and reflected in international reports. This makes us proud of the industrial sector’s role in realizing the goals of We the UAE 2031 and the UAE Centennial 2071,” HE Dr. Al Jaber added.

"Today, we celebrate the outcomes of the fourth edition in collaboration and coordination with all government entities, private sector companies, financial institutions, partners, and sponsors. The figures and results achieved — in terms of visitor numbers, participants, signed agreements, announced investments, and launched initiatives — are clear indication of the strong momentum in the UAE’s national industrial journey and the growing confidence of local and international partners in the country’s investment and industrial ecosystem.

“The platform underscores the importance of accelerating the shift toward smart manufacturing, leveraging Industry 4.0 technologies and artificial intelligence (AI), empowering national talent, and creating new opportunities for Emirati youth and entrepreneurs to play an active role in shaping the future of the industrial sector and the national economy. In light of the significant success of this edition, we have already begun preparations for the fifth edition in May 2026, which will mark yet another milestone for the UAE’s industry and advanced technology sector,” Said Dr. Al Jaber.

The minister also renewed his call for investors, industrialists, and innovators from the UAE and abroad to participate in Make it in the Emirates and leverage the country’s unparalleled competitive advantages and investment opportunities across the industrial landscape. These advantages stem from the country’s strong reputation, credibility, and reliability — attributes that support business growth, enable expansion, and provide access to global markets and over 3 billion consumers.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company Group, said: “The successful conclusion of this year’s edition of Make it in the Emirates reflects Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company Group’s commitment to delivering world-class platforms that drive strategic dialogue, foster partnerships and unlock investment opportunities. Organizing the event at Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre for the first time enabled us to scale its impact, with record participation from exhibitors and investors and a significant uplift in signed industrial commitments. We proudly support the UAE’s industrial ambitions by providing an environment that empowers businesses, accelerates innovation, and contributes to national economic growth.”

As a core pillar of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Make it in the Emirates featured a dedicated theme for each of its four days, reflecting the platform’s strategic expansion and depth. Day 1 under the theme “The UAE’s Vision – Shaping the Future of Manufacturing” hosted 34 main and panel sessions featuring ministers and senior local and international officials. Under the theme “National Value Creation and Emirati Talent”, Day 2 featured 26 sessions with National In-Country Value (ICV) Program pioneers and industrial leaders. Day 3, under the theme “Smart Manufacturing – Industry 4.0 & AI”, included more than 35 sessions led by technology leaders and innovators. Under the theme “Youth, Export, Growth, and Future Industries”, Day 4 hosted 17 sessions with young leaders and trailblazers in emerging industries.

Strategic Agreements

More than 187 agreements and MoUs were signed during the event. They focused on localizing supply chains, transferring technological know-how, vocational training, and Emirati employment — reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to achieving self-sufficiency in priority sectors. Additionally, new offtake agreements worth AED 7.8 billion were signed during the event.

MoIAT alone signed 24 MoUs and cooperation agreements with government entities and private sector entities. These agreements reflect a shared commitment to enhancing regulatory cooperation and creating a competitive industrial environment, especially with leading global manufacturers operating in the UAE.

Strategic Projects

Over its four editions, Make it in the Emirates has firmly established the UAE as a global hub for industrial innovation and excellence. The event highlighted investment opportunities enabled by the UAE’s competitive advantages and incentives, which continue to attract capital across priority sectors.

This year’s edition announced new industrial projects valued at AED 11 billion.

More than 720 local and international industrial, technological, financial, and service institutions participated in the exhibition, showcasing the latest solutions to support industrial growth and enhance the sector’s GDP contribution. Exhibitors also presented breakthrough technologies aimed at advancing industrial and technological capabilities.

The exhibition spanned 12 strategic industrial sectors: Food, Beverage & Agritech; Pharmaceuticals & Medical Tech; Ship & Maritime Manufacturing; Metals & Fabrication; Handicrafts; Advanced Manufacturing & AI; Chemicals, Plastics & Sustainable Materials; Hydrogen & Clean Energy; Electric Equipment & Electronics; Machinery & Equipment; Construction & Materials; and Aerospace, Automotive & Defense industries.

Impactful Financing Solutions

During the fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates, the MoIAT signed a landmark agreement with national banks to provide over AED 40 billion in competitive financing over five years. This initiative will support small, medium, and emerging enterprises and innovative projects that strengthen the industrial sector and enhance the competitiveness of locally manufactured products.

Additionally, Emirates Development Bank launched the Emirates Growth Fund — an AED 1 billion investment platform supporting SMEs in strategic sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, food security, and advanced technology.

On opening day, MoIAT recognized the winners of the third Make it in the Emirates Awards. This year’s nine award categories spanned five pillars: Factory of the Future, In-Country Value, Industry Enablers and Strategic Partners, Leadership and Talent, and UAE Traditional Crafts for Individual and Companies. For the first time, an Emirati Handicrafts Award was introduced to honor individuals and companies in this sector.

The ministry also marked National ICV Day by celebrating the contributions of companies and individuals supporting the National In-Country Value Program, recognizing their role in driving local competitiveness, productivity, and supply chain sustainability.

Winners of the third Make it in the Emirates Startup Pitch Competition were also honored. The competition received more than 200 applications from over 30 countries, with 43% submitted by international startups — a testament to the growing interest both locally and globally.

For the first time, the platform featured a dedicated pavilion for Emirati crafts and heritage industries, organized by the Ministry of Culture as part of the Year of the Community. The pavilion hosted live demonstrations of 40 traditional crafts across 10 zones, with participation from 216 Emirati artisans. Their involvement this year enabled them to expand their presence on e-commerce platforms and bring their products to global markets — turning heritage into economic opportunity.

National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme

The 2025 edition recorded a rise in industrial procurement under the National ICV Program, reaching AED 168 billion — up from AED143 billion in the previous edition. The program now covers 4,800 locally manufacturable products. This year, new procurement agreements worth AED 1.3 billion were signed.

On Day 2, MoIAT signed MoUs with entities including Emaar, Silal, Calidus, and Modon Holding to join the National ICV Program. This brings the total number of participating companies and entities to 35.

Launched under the UAE’s Projects of the 50, the program channels procurement by government and major national companies into the local economy, stimulating industrial and service sectors. By the end of 2024, cumulative local spending under the program reached AED 347 billion.

On the sidelines of the event, the ministry launched the Global Startup Exchange Program, connecting UAE and international startups to new markets, incubators, and investors. The first pilot, developed in collaboration with Japan, sets the stage for broader international expansion — opening new pathways for growth-stage, technology-focused startups.

ADNOC reaffirmed its support for the platform through an ambitious five-year plan to channel up to AED 200 billion into the national economy. This includes purchasing locally manufacturable products valued at up to AED 90 billion by 2030 — further strengthening the UAE’s industrial base and reinforcing supply chain resilience.

The “Industrialists” Career Fair, jointly organized by MoIAT, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization, and the Nafis Program, took place over three days. It aimed to expand private sector opportunities for Emiratis and highlight career paths within the industrial sector.

More than 3,000 young Emiratis attended the fair, participating in over 10,000 on-the-spot interviews — including AI-assisted screening — with more than 95 companies. These companies offered 1,200 job opportunities alongside extensive training and upskilling programs.

MoIAT and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office also announced a strategic partnership to support the Industrialists Program, intending to deepen Emirati participation in the industrial workforce.

Thanks to the National ICV Program, the industrial sector created over 22,000 jobs for UAE nationals by the end of 2024. The Industrialists Career Fair alone helped place 2,500 Emiratis in private sector roles.

Young Emiratis actively participated throughout the fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates, presenting breakthrough ideas, SME projects, and AI-powered technologies to support industrial transformation. Youth-led exhibitions highlighted the intersection of entrepreneurship, national development, and smart manufacturing.

The event also saw the announcement of Made in the Arab World – UAE Edition, part of the seventh cycle of the Youth Solutions initiative by the Arab Youth Center. The initiative promotes youth-led industrial startups, scalable innovation, and sustainable development across the Arab region.

Throughout the platform, young entrepreneurs shared experiences and advice — inspiring the next generation of industrial leaders and building momentum for the UAE’s startup ecosystem.

Success Partners

A wide range of partners supported this year’s edition:

-Investment Partners: IHC, Mubadala

-Sector Enabling Partner: Tawazun Council

-Enablement Partners: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Exports Office, Emirates Development Bank, KEZAD Group, NMDC Group

-Sector Partners: EDGE, EMSTEEL, Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), Silal, Agthia, Al Dahra

-Associate Sponsors: Arab Basalt Fiber Company, RAK Ceramics, Etihad Credit Insurance, e7 Group, Envision, NEOX

-Financing Sponsor: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)

-Industrial Partner: Airbus

-In-Country Value (ICV) Champion: Baker Hughes

-AI Zone Sponsor: Technology Innovation Institute (TII)

-Supporting Sponsors for Start-Up Competition: Yokogawa, HUB71

-Entrepreneurship Content Partner: Stratecis

-Knowledge Partners: Roland Berger, Oliver Wyman, Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR), Trends Research & Advisory

-Lanyard Sponsor: Pipetec

-Outreach Partner: Mexican Business Council in UAE

The fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates built on the achievements of previous years, advancing the goals of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology. It strengthened the UAE’s position in strategic and future industries, enhanced the competitiveness of Emirati products, and created an enabling environment for investment and technology adoption.

The 2025 edition delivered record-breaking satisfaction levels — well above global benchmarks:

-Exhibitor satisfaction: 4.05 (global avg: 3.80)

-Perceived importance: 4.28 (global avg: 3.89)

-Intent to return: 4.36 (global avg: 4.01)

-Net Promoter Score (NPS): +51 (global avg: +9)

Among visitors:

-Satisfaction: 4.25 (global avg: 4.02)

-Perceived importance: 4.06 (global avg: 3.87)

-Intent to return: 4.37 (global avg: 4.00)-

-NPS: +54 (global avg: +30)

These exceptional results reflect the platform’s growing impact, outstanding organization, and strategic value to all participants — cementing its reputation as the region’s leading industrial platform.

This edition attracted 2,823 media professionals and journalists, reflecting the platform’s growing visibility and international significance. Broadcasters, news agencies, and industry media covered the event extensively, amplifying the UAE’s industrial ambitions and showcasing its role in shaping the future of global manufacturing.

MoIAT and Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company Group announced that the fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates will be held from 4-7 May 2026. Notably, 80% of companies participating this year expressed their intention to return.

With planning already underway, the fifth edition is set to build on this year’s momentum — reinforcing the UAE’s role as a global destination for industrial growth, investment, and opportunity.

