Maktoum bin Mohammed approves the Financial Audit Authority’s Strategic Plan 2025-2028

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Chairman of the Financial Audit Authority (FAA), has approved the Authority’s Strategic Plan 2025-2028. The approval of the plan reflects His Highness’s commitment to reinforcing the Authority’s role in line with Dubai’s vision of enhancing transparency and innovation across government entities.

HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed said that the Financial Audit Authority’s Strategic Plan 2025-2028 reflects the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen the Authority’s role in ensuring effective oversight, safeguarding public funds and resources, and upholding the highest standards of accountability, transparency, and integrity across the entities it oversees.

His Highness said: “The Strategic Plan 2025-2028 demonstrates efforts to enhance government performance by strengthening financial oversight and ensure transparency across all government operations. Our objective is to uphold Dubai’s position as a global leader in delivering world-class services that enhance community well-being and quality of life.”

“The plan aligns with Dubai's remarkable growth trajectory and adapts to the evolving global economic landscape and digital transformations. We remain committed to continuously enhancing the Financial Audit Authority’s capabilities by implementing cutting-edge technological and regulatory systems, while also developing the skills of employees. This will further strengthen Dubai's position as a global leader in governance and financial integrity,” HH Sheikh Maktoum added.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum commended the team responsible for developing the Authority's Strategic Plan and instructed them to monitor its implementation and provide regular progress reports.

Vision, Mission, and Values

The new plan aims to enhance the Financial Audit Authority’s ability to carry out its oversight responsibilities efficiently and effectively, positioning it as a key institution in promoting transparency, accountability, integrity, and excellence in the management of public funds.

The Authority’s mission is to deliver independent, objective, and timely oversight of public resources, ensuring accountability, compliance, and optimal performance in the operations and financial reporting of the entities it supervises.

The Strategic Plan is built on core values that define the principles guiding the Authority’s operations. These include independent decision-making, service excellence, innovation in financial oversight, professionalism to maximise performance, and transparency in financial management.

The plan plays a vital role in enhancing efficiency and effectiveness in executing oversight tasks and activities. It is structured around four main goals and 15 strategic objectives, providing a clear roadmap to achieve the desired outcomes. Additionally, 32 strategic performance indicators have been established to monitor progress and ensure the successful implementation of the objectives.

Responding to Stakeholders’ Expectations

The Strategic Plan underscores the importance of ensuring stakeholder compliance with legislation and regulations in executing operational tasks, issuing financial reports on public fund utilisation, and strengthening accountability and governance. It enhances risk and compliance management, internal controls, and financial and administrative integrity through effective investigations into violations. Additionally, it fosters transparency and collaboration, reinforcing trust between the Authority and the entities under its supervision.

Providing Value Added Services

The new Strategic Plan emphasises the development of effective and sustainable partnerships to enhance stakeholder satisfaction, uphold integrity and transparency, and reinforce ethical standards at all levels. It also aims to support entities under the Authority’s supervision by providing expert advisory services to ensure full implementation of the plan within a year. Additionally, it promotes continuous learning, knowledge exchange, and capacity building for external stakeholders.

Furthermore, the plan supports the continuous development and enhancement of the Authority’s workforce to strengthen institutional performance. It also seeks to attract and retain top talent with specialised skills and expertise. In this context, it prioritises employee well-being and happiness by implementing an annual cultural programme that includes sports, social, health, and wellness initiatives. Additionally, it focuses on advancing employees’ proficiency in modern technology and AI-driven auditing to optimise performance.

Improving Corporate Success

In line with ongoing advancements in institutional operations management, the strategic plan fosters innovation by leveraging advanced technology to enhance auditing and operational efficiency. An integrated framework has also been established to drive the digital transition, encompassing all procedures and activities within the Authority. Additionally, dedicated plans and performance indicators have been set to ensure full compliance with information technology standards and maintain seamless business continuity, recognising the critical importance of cybersecurity.

His Excellency Abdulrahman Al Harib, Director General of the Financial Audit Authority, emphasised the strategic plan’s role in enhancing government performance and strengthening the Authority’s contribution to sound governance in the management of public resources.

Al Harib said: “The Financial Audit Authority’s Strategic Plan 2025-2028 reaffirms our commitment to strengthening the Authority’s role within the institutional framework to ensure the optimal use of public resources. It also enhances confidence in Dubai’s financial and oversight systems and serves as clear evidence of our dedication to adopting more efficient and effective control mechanisms powered by modern technology and AI. This approach supports sustainable growth, advances governance excellence, and enhances all aspects of financial and administrative performance across the emirate.”

The plan aligns with the Dubai Government’s vision to drive innovation and integrity across all sectors. It marks a significant shift in the Financial Audit Authority’s operations, reinforcing its pivotal role in strengthening the supervisory framework and advancing transparency and accountability.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.