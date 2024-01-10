Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with CEO of Schneider Electric

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, met today at Dubai Ruler’s Court with Peter Herweck, CEO, Schneider Electric, one of the global leaders in automation and digital transformation.



The meeting reviewed the longstanding partnership between Dubai and the UAE and Schneider Electric, which goes back over 25 years, and explored ways to further benefit from what Dubai has to offer in term of robust infrastructure to aid the expansion of the company’s businesses and serve its clients.



Sheikh Maktoum highlighted Dubai and the UAE’s commitment to strengthen cooperation with international players specialising in developing products and solutions that support sustainable development initiatives, and to further increase the nation’s reliance on clean and renewable energy resources, aligning with the UAE's and Dubai's objectives in this regard. These objectives are reflected in the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategic goals, with Dubai aiming to produce 75% of its energy needs from clean sources by 2050.



The meeting also reviewed Schneider Electric’s plans to expand its operation from its offices in Dubai, which boast more than 500 employees, alongside its smart distribution centre based in JAFZA and its service and training centres in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.



Herweck applauded the UAE’s inspiring development model, which places sustainability as a top priority, and its keenness to achieve a full energy transition that focuses on clean and renewable energy. He also highlighted his company is looking forward to strengthening its partnership with the UAE and reinforcing the foundations of sustainability through the transfer of technology and knowledge, alongside the implementation of advanced solutions to enhance energy efficiency. Herweck added that Schneider Electric is just as keen on contributing to accelerating the digital transformation in the UAE and is committed to nurturing specialised capabilities while enhancing the skills of local talents.



The meeting was attended by His Excellency Essa Kazim, the Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre; His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism; His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Alzarooni, Executive Chairman of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ); and His Excellency Younis Al Nasser, CEO of the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment. The meeting was also attended by Schneider Electric senior management executives including Manish Pant, Executive Vice-President for International Operations; Olivier Blum, Executive Vice-President for Energy Management Business; and Peter Weckesser, Executive Vice-President for Digital Operations.



Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.