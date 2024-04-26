Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Co-Founder and Co-Chair of leading global private equity firm CVC Capital Partners

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), today met with Rolly van Rappard, Co-Founder and Co-Chair of CVC Capital Partners, a leading global private equity and investment advisory firm.



The meeting, held at His Highness's Majlis in Nad Al Sheba, was focused on new avenues open to global financial companies to expand their business both in the region and in fast-growing emerging markets surrounding it, capitalising on Dubai’s growing position as an international financial hub, its robust infrastructure for the industry, and its strategic investor-friendly policies and initiatives. Sheikh Maktoum said that the city's dynamic regulatory framework and pro-investment climate make it an optimal base for leading private equity firms like CVC Capital Partners to expand their business and operational footprint in region and beyond.



HH Sheikh Maktoum underlined Dubai’s commitment to realising the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish itself as one of the world's top four financial hubs, a key goal outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

His Highness also highlighted Dubai strategic initiatives to enhance the total volume of its stock markets to AED3 trillion and deepen its capital market ecosystem to make it more attractive for local, regional and global investors.



Rolly van Rappard expressed his appreciation for Dubai's proactive approach in creating a conducive environment for business and investment. He highlighted that the stability, advanced infrastructure, and progressive policies of Dubai are critical factors that make it an attractive hub for global private equity firms.



The meeting was attended by His Excellency Helal Almarri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism; His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre; and His Excellency Malek Al Malek, Chairman of TECOM and CEO of Dubai Holding Asset Management.



Also attending the meeting were Özgür Önder, Head of the Dubai Office and Head of investments in Middle East & Turkey, CVC Capital Partners; and Ragheb El Rami, Head of Investor Relations & Fundraising in Middle East & Turkey, CVC Capital Partners.



Established in 1981, CVC is a leading global alternative investment management company focused on private equity, secondaries and credit with a global network of 29 local offices and €186 billion of assets under management. CVC's private equity platform manages €116 billion of assets. Headquartered in Luxembourg, CVC Capital Partners has an office in the DIFC.

