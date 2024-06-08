Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of The Carlyle Group

Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), today held a meeting with David M. Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of The Carlyle Group, one of the world’s largest private investment firms.

During the meeting held at His Highness’s office, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed emphasised the UAE’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with leading global private investment firms like The Carlyle Group, as part of its broader vision for accelerating the growth of its financial services sector and the larger national economy. He highlighted the UAE’s innovative model for public-private partnerships that have constantly unlocked fresh investment opportunities and fuelled economic growth.

His Highness also expressed Dubai’s dedication to supporting leading global companies by offering a world-class business-enabling ecosystem and a legislative framework conducive to sustainable growth. Sheikh Maktoum further said that Dubai’s strategic advantages and infrastructure strengths, combined with its collaborative ethos and access to international markets and talent have made its a leading global hub for both investment and enterprise. The emirate’s growth has also opened up exceptional opportunities for private investment in a diverse array of sectors, he added.

Rubenstein commended the UAE’s remarkable transformation into a leading global and regional financial and business hub. He highlighted The Carlyle Group's keenness to expand its footprint in the region and explore new opportunities in emerging markets.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC); and Amit Kaushal, Group Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Holding.

The meeting was also attended by Harvey M. Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of The Carlyle Group, and Ani Khatri, the group’s Managing Director, Partner and Senior Relationship Manager responsible for overseeing Investor Relations in the Middle East, Turkey and Central Asia.

Managing $425 billion in assets worldwide in three segments - private equity, credit and investment solutions - the group has 28 offices in four continents and more than 2,200 professionals across the globe. The Carlyle Group opened an office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in 2006.

