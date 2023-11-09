Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ernst Tanner, Executive Chairman of Lindt & Sprungli

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, met with Ernst Tanner, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Lindt & Sprungli Group.



The meeting held at Emirates Towers discussed new avenues for Dubai and the UAE to partner with leading global food manufacturing companies like Lindt & Sprungli to promote investment, innovation and excellence in the industry. His Highness said that Dubai, with its pro-growth policies, world-leading infrastructure, and exceptional business-enabling services, offers an ideal platform for global firms to advance their reach, growth and innovation in the region.



Building strong relationships with global industry leaders forms a significant part of Dubai's goal of doubling foreign trade and adding 400 cities to its trade map over the next decade as part of the visionary development pathway outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, Sheikh Maktoum noted. The ongoing 2023 Gulfood Manufacturing event, the world’s premier F&B manufacturing event, embodies Dubai’s commitment to bringing together leading players in the food industry to unlock fresh avenues for growth, he added. Dubai has created distinctive models for public-private sector partnerships to not only tap new opportunities but also bolster the sustainability of food supply chains, His Highness further said.



The Executive Chairman of Lindt & Sprungli said the company continues to be committed to growing its regional operations and partnering with Dubai and the UAE to leverage potential new growth possibilities.



The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; His Excellency Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; His Excellency Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman & CEO of DP World and Chairman of the Ports, Customs & Free Zone Corporation; and His Excellency Helal Almarri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism.



Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, Lindt & Sprungli is a global leader in the premium chocolate market. The company’s regional office in Dubai, established in 2014, serves markets in the Middle East, India, and Africa. Currently, Lindt & Sprungli produces quality chocolates at its 12 factories in Europe and the USA, while its products are sold by 32 subsidiaries and regional offices, in around 500 of its own shops, as well as through a network of more than 100 independent distributors around the globe. With more than 14,000 employees worldwide, the Lindt & Sprungli Group reported a revenue of $5.38 billion in 2022 compared to $5.01 billion in 2021.



















