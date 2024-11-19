Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Executive Chairman of Rothschild & Co

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Chairman of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), met with Alexandre de Rothschild, Executive Chairman of Rothschild & Co, one of the leading financial services groups worldwide.

The discussions centred on the company's regional operations and its expansion plans starting from Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum congratulated the Executive Chairman of Rothschild & Co on the opening of the company’s new wealth management office in Dubai, which underscores the UAE’s sterling reputation in global financial circles. The UAE’s success in this regard stems from its highly flexible business environment, which fosters the growth and success of its partners across various sectors in general, and the financial services and consultancy sector in particular.

Discussions during the meeting also focused on the UAE’s ambitious vision for the future as set out in a series of strategies and action plans that serve as a roadmap for comprehensive, sustainable development. At the heart of this vision is a strong foundation of partnership with the private sector. The UAE's continuous efforts to fully support its partners, including private sector institutions and companies both locally and globally, paving the way for greater shared successes, was also emphasised. This approach underscores the UAE's commitment to partnership and collaboration as key pillars of its development journey.

The meeting also focused on Dubai's futuristic vision and its efforts aligned with the ambitious goals outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. This agenda aims to double the emirate’s economy over the next decade and position Dubai among the world’s top four financial centres, with a target to attract over AED650 billion in foreign direct investment. The pivotal role of the Dubai International Financial Centre in fostering a business-friendly environment for financial services companies was also highlighted. DIFC continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for wealth and asset management. Currently, it is home to over 400 companies in this sector, including 44 hedge funds from the ‘billion-dollar club.’

Dubai is widely recognised as the capital of private capital, home to the largest concentration of wealth holders in the region. The capital accessible to clients of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is estimated at approximately $3.5 trillion.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Essa Kazim, Governor of the DIFC; and Arif Amiri, CEO of the DIFC Authority.

Rothschild & Co is one of the leading global financial services and consultancy firms, with nearly 200 years of expertise behind it. Operating in over 40 countries, it employs around 4,600 specialists offering advisory services in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategy, financing, and wealth management. In the Middle East, the firm has managed 175 M&A deals, valued at approximately $100 billion, since 2010.

