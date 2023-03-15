Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President and COO of JPMorgan Chase

By E247

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, today met with Daniel Pinto, President and Chief Operating Officer of JPMorgan Chase, the world's largest bank by market capitalisation.

In the meeting held at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed said Dubai is keen to further deepen partnerships with global financial services companies to advance the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to consolidate the city’s status as one of the world’s top three cities and top four financial centres.

His Highness and Daniel Pinto discussed JPMorgan Chase’s plans to extend its reach and capabilities in the region. They also discussed the vast new opportunities for banking and financial companies emerging from the ambitious development projects being undertaken in the UAE. His Highness outlined how Dubai provides a supportive platform for tapping the vast avenues for growth and innovation arising from fast-growing emerging markets in the region that are going through rapid transformation.

HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed further said robust public-private partnerships play a vital element in Dubai’s efforts to establish itself as a top-ranked global hub for financial services and technologies. As part of this objective, Dubai continues to provide one of the world’s best ecosystems for financial services companies to advance growth, innovation and excellence, His Highness said.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; His Excellency Helal Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism; and His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

A global leader in investment banking, financial services, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management JPMorgan Chase had $3.7 trillion in assets as of 31 December, 2022. The company reported a full-year net income of $37.7 billion in 2022. Operating in over 60 countries with more than 240,000 employees worldwide, the firm serves many of the globe’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients.

