Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President and Group CEO of Mizuho Financial Group

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), today met with Masahiro Kihara, President and Group CEO of Mizuho Financial Group, one of Japan’s largest financial institutions. The meeting took place at His Highness The Ruler’s Court in Dubai.

During the meeting, His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to deepening ties with leading global financial institutions as part of its strategic vision to expand its role as a pivotal player in the international financial industry. He noted that the UAE’s robust infrastructure, streamlined regulations and progressive business environment offer global financial firms an ideal platform to tap into fast-emerging growth opportunities across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

The discussions highlighted Dubai's ambitious roadmap for the growth of its financial sector, including plans to enhance capital market depth and liquidity, and establish the city as one of the world’s top four financial centres, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. The meeting also highlighted Dubai’s pro-business policies, which continue to attract leading financial institutions and foster new partnerships across the world.

Furthermore, the meeting discussed potential pathways for expanding Mizuho Financial Group’s engagement in the region, and opportunities to collaborate in vital financial sectors, including emerging areas driven by new financial and digital technologies. They also discussed Dubai’s growing role as a gateway for Japanese companies seeking to scale their global footprint, particularly in the MEASA region.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; His Excellency Helal Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET); His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC; and His Excellency Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD.

Mizuho Financial Group, headquartered in Tokyo, provides integrated financial and non-financial solutions combining banking, securities and asset management capabilities through its global network spanning major international markets. The Group serves a diverse client base including large corporations, financial institutions, public sector entities and individuals. As of December 31, 2024, Mizuho Financial Group reported total assets of approximately ¥285 trillion. The Group employed over 52,000 employees as of 31 March, 2024. Mizuho’s operations in Dubai are anchored by its subsidiaries, Mizuho Bank and Mizuho International, both of which have offices in DIFC.

