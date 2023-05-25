Maktoum bin Mohammed: Partnerships with global technology leaders are a key enabler of Dubai’s digital transformation journey

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with CEO of Equinix

Serving the community more effectively and enhancing sustainable development are key aims of Dubai’s digital transformation plan, says His Highness

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, today met with Charles Meyers, President and CEO of Equinix, one of the world's leading digital infrastructure companies, at HH The Ruler's Court in Dubai.

During the meeting, His Highness highlighted Dubai’s keenness to strengthen collaboration with major global technology companies. Successful partnerships with leading industry players are a key enabler of Dubai’s digital transformation journey and its development as a global technology hub, he said.

His Highness further said that serving the community more effectively and enhancing sustainable development are key aims of Dubai’s digital transformation plan. The initiative seeks to raise the efficiency of vital sectors and advance Dubai’s strategic objective of becoming one of the world’s top urban economies, he added.

Founded in Silicon Valley in 1998, Equinix is one of the world’s leading digital infrastructure companies. It serves diverse sectors including public, financial, industrial, healthcare, retail, education and transportation through its 198 data centres located in 37 countries, in addition to 50 additional centres that are under development. In 2022, the company’s revenues reached $7.263 billion, while Q1 2023 revenues amounted to $2 billion.

One of Equinix’s biggest data centers, the DX1 Dubai Data Centre, is located in the Dubai Production City. The facility spans an area of 41,000 square feet.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; His Excellency Helal Al Marri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism; His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, and His Excellency Malek Al Malek, Director General of the Dubai Development Authority.

