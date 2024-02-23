Maktoum bin Mohammed tours Gulfood 2024

His Highness: Gulfood reinforces Dubai's position as a growth catalyst in the global food industry



This year’s edition of the event has once again generated exciting new opportunities, partnerships and insights that can enhance the global F&B ecosystem and supply chain, says Sheikh Maktoum



His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, today toured the 29th edition of Gulfood, the world’s largest annual global food and beverage (F&B) sourcing event.

Speaking on the occasion, His Highness said Gulfood 2024 exemplifies Dubai's growing role in fostering innovation, sustainability and excellence in major global industries. By showcasing the groundbreaking ideas and trends that will shape the food industry of tomorrow, Gulfood reinforces Dubai's position as a growth catalyst in the global sector. Sheikh Maktoum highlighted that this year’s edition of the event has once again generated exciting new opportunities, partnerships and insights that can enhance the global F&B ecosystem and supply chain.

His Highness noted that events like Gulfood contribute to advancing the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to double the city’s GDP and establishing it as one of the world’s top three urban economies. The vast global participation that Gulfood has drawn further demonstrates Dubai's ability to create platforms to connect markets and bring together talent, investors, and innovators from across the globe to unlock new possibilities in key industries, Sheikh Maktoum further said.



HH Sheikh Maktoum was accompanied on his visit by His Excellency Helal Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA).



Held from 19-23 February, Gulfood 2024 brought together 5,500 exhibitors, and visitors from 190 countries. During the tour, His Highness was introduced to a wide spectrum of products, services and technological advancements within the F&B industry aimed at minimising costs, improving efficiency, decreasing food waste, enhancing sustainability and strengthening supply chains.





Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.